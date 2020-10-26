‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 dropped its third episode this week and it is mostly focused on Al and Dwight. The duo is sent on a rogue mission by Virginia, who tasks them with investigating walker-run areas. However, Al surprisingly meets with someone from the past while Dwight unexpectedly reunites with his loved one. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section at the end. And if you are already done with the 3rd part, then here is our preview for the next episode.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 4 will premiere on November 1, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on AMC. The season will drop new weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. Season 6 consists of 16 episodes.

Where to Stream Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4 Online?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC. It releases new episodes at the above time slot every Sunday night. So tune in to the channel each week at 9 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to AMC’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to live-stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms for cord-cutters are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The final option is to catch the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Key’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by AMC: “John is settling in as one of Virginia’s rangers when a mysterious death sends him on an investigation that makes him question everything he thought about himself.” You can also watch its promo below:

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3 Recap

In ‘Alaska’, Al and Dwight are assigned a case by Virginia, sending the pair to places far away from the Pioneer domain. They need to investigate areas overrun by Walkers so that they can prevent the same from happening in their camps and territories. The two reach one of the areas and splits up. Al comes across a search party called Ground 17, which happens to be Isabelle — his romantic interest from the previous season.

Al also encounters a walker and defeats it. Later, they celebrate this win with some beers. And in the search of Isabelle, Al and Dwight reach the Baker at night, which is inhabited by a small group of survivors – affected by the Bubonic Plague. Here, they meet Nora who advises the dup against meeting the helicopter people, including Isabelle. But Al is hell-bent on meeting her. The pair climbs up a building and Al sends a message to Isabelle via radio. The episode wraps up with Dwight finally reunited with Sherry.

