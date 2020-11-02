‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 dropped its 4th episode this week and it is titled ‘The Key’. It sees John adjusting to his role as one of Virginia’s rangers. But then, there is a mysterious death. So John goes off on an investigation and his journey starts making him doubtful about himself. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section at the end. And if you are already done with the 4th part, then here is our preview for the next episode.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 5 will premiere on November 8, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on AMC. The season will drop new weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. Season 6 consists of 16 episodes.

Where to Stream Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 5 Online?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC. It releases new episodes at the above time slot every Sunday night. So tune in to the channel each week at 9 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to AMC’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to live-stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms for cord-cutters are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The final option is to catch the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Honey’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by AMC: “Dwight and Sherry team up with a mysterious faction of people to take down Ginny; when Morgan unexpectedly offers to help, a power struggle ensues.” You can also watch its promo below:

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4 Recap

In ‘The Key’, John resolves that he does not want to see June again although that is what he wants most in the world. In the prologue, John writes a letter to June where he explains that he became a cop since he believes that “people deserve to live in a world where they know which way is up, but they can’t know that till someone helps them know it.” Currently, John works as a Ranger in Lawton. Later, he learns that a night-shift watchman and budding sketch artist Cameron is dead — tangled in his own home’s barbed fence and devoured by walkers.

John investigates the death and discovers an earring at the crime site. Strand offers his help with the investigation. At Cameron’s funeral, John talks to Dakota and finds out that Janis had been trying to sneak out of Lawton. Her bag contains the missing earring. Janis is put in prison and she admits that she and Cameron were lovers. They did not want Ginny to discover their relationship and were planning to flee Lawton. She believes that Ginny had framed her. When John confronts Ginny, she reveals that she has read all of his letters to June.

At night, John digs up Cameron’s body. The man had died from a slit throat. When John tries to free Janis before her execution, he discovers that she is already dead. The killer? Ginny! In a surprise twist, the following day, June shows up at John’s door!

