‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 dropped its 5th episode this week and it is titled ‘Honey’. It follows Dwight and Sherry as they team up with a strange faction of humans to take down Ginny. Morgan, out of nowhere, lends his help. But this leads to a power struggle. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section at the end. And if you are already done with the 5th part, then here is our preview for the next episode.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 6 will premiere on November 15, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on AMC. The season will drop new weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. Season 6 consists of 16 episodes.

Where to Stream Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6 Online?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC. It releases new episodes at the above time slot every Sunday night. So tune in to the channel each week at 9 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to AMC’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to live-stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms for cord-cutters are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The final option is to catch the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by AMC: “A deadly explosion in the oil fields sends June on a mission to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, an investigation by Virginia threatens to undermine June’s work.” You can also watch its promo below:

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 5 Recap

In ‘Honey’, Dwight and Sherry plan their second honeymoon. Once Sherry leaves the room, Dwight hears noises. He then sees a masked man in the window, and almost instantly, is transported away to a strange place. And Sherry is one of these people. She has formed a new alliance and is planning to take down Ginny. Rollie explains that they want to attack the SWAT van when it passed by. AI says that the van is blast-proof. The gang holds and ambush steals the van. This is when they meet Morgan.

Sherry makes up a plan to gun down Ginny but is stopped by Dwight — saying that the Rangers will end up killing several innocents in retaliation. In the end, Sherry does not pull the trigger. Later, when Dwight says that they should not go back to what they were before, Sherry asks him to leave. She will kill Ginny, one way or the other, someday in the future. So, Dwight leaves the camp.

