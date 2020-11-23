The latest episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 follows Strand as he sends Alicia and Charlie to search for Dakota who has gone missing. This is when an unexpected ally gives them hope of escaping from Virginia. More on that later. Now, you should know that episode 7 happens to be the mid-season finale for the current outing. And the new episodes will drop next year! While you wait, let’s check out when we can expect ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 8 to hit tv screens.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date

AMC has confirmed that ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 6 episode 8 will premiere sometime in 2021. The channel has not revealed an exact air-date yet. But once the show returns, it should follow its original schedule of dropping new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. Season 6 consists of 16 episodes.

Where to Stream Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 8 Online?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ airs on AMC. So tune in to the channel once the series returns and catch the latest episodes on TV. All you will need is an active cable connection. For people who don’t prefer watching it on TV, you can stream the show online on AMC’s official site, logging in with a cable subscriber ID.

Viewers also have the option to live-stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ without cable as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms on which you can stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ are DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. And finally, audiences also have the option of streaming the show on Hulu.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers

Although AMC has not yet released an official synopsis for episode 8, we do know that it will pick up the story from where it left off in episode 7. Co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com about what can be expected from season 6 part 2: “We’re going to continue to see how he builds that up with the ultimate goal of reuniting the family and bringing them all behind the dam wall there. It’s going to be tricky, but we’re building toward that moment in the next several episodes.” You can watch the promo for the next episode below:

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7 Recap

When Dakota attempts to escape and goes MIA, Strand asks Alicia for help. Alicia and Charlie enter a hunting lodge and happen to face-off some walkers. Charlie stands guard outside and Alicia investigates the site, which is packed with taxidermy artifacts. She meets a guy named Ed who knocks her out. Dakota is also in the lodge and is happily spending time with Ed. Alicia informs Ed that Dakota is Ginny’s sister. Ed agrees and Dakota agrees as well but she won’t be returning to Lawton. Alicia agrees, and later, radios Ginny, offering her and Charlie’s freedom in exchange for Dakota.

But Ed overhears the convo. He calls his re-engineered walkers but then, Charlie reaches to save the day. The women escape. They meet Strand but after a brief confrontation, he allows them to leave. He then meets Ginny and pledges his allegiance to her. This is when Ginny reveals that she has Grace locked up and if he wants her safe, he needs to bring everyone back.

Read More: Fear The Walking Dead Filming Locations