Fox’s ‘Filthy Rich’ is the true definition of a guilty pleasure! And its first episode, which landed on September 21, 2020, makes this pretty clear at the beginning itself. Meet Margaret, the matriarch of a wealthy Southern clan, and a millionaire televangelist with a good heart and a sharp tongue. Soon thereafter, she discovers that her late husband had fathered a trio of children with three different women. This is when she says: “I’ve dealt with a lot of bastards to get where I am. These three will be no different.”

Case on point. The premiere makes it evident that we are on a hilarious ride with the future episodes of ‘Filthy Rich’. Do you wish to know what the upcoming episode has in store for fans? We have you covered!

Filthy Rich Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Filthy Rich’ episode 2 will release on September 28, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Fox. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Monday.

Filthy Rich Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘John 3:3’. The episode follows Margaret as she tries to discover a way to capitalize on the surprise revelation about her three new stepchildren. She decides to use the findings for the benefit of herself and Sunny Club. Margaret gives Eric the charge of the charitable arm of the company. Meanwhile, Rose uncovers the shocking truth about Jason.

Where to Stream Filthy Rich Episode 2 Online?

‘Filthy Rich’ releases one weekly episode every Monday night at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. The first three episodes are additionally streaming on Hulu. The platform will add the next episodes at a later time frame. We will update this section as and when that happens. You can additionally catch the second episode on Fox NOW if you have a cable login id. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Filthy Rich Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 starts off with Margaret Monreaux calmly exiting a burning mansion. As she watches the house burn, she says, “Rot in hell.” Flashback to four months back and we meet her alongside her husband Eugene who gifts her a precious ring. They then head to their Christian television network headquartered in New Orleans and the pair celebrates 25 years of togetherness. On the dance floor, Eugene reveals that he needs to leave for some work. He takes a private plane, filled with naked women. But the flight crashes and he dies.

Franklin, the family’s legal advisor, later meets up with Margaret to discuss the inheritance. This is when she learns that Eugene fathered three children and all of them are included in his will. They are Ginger, a porn website operator; boxer Antonio Rivera; and pot dealer Jason Conley. Margaret informs her son and daughter about their step siblings. But she makes everyone promise that the news will not leak outside since it will tarnish the family name. Plot twist? In the end, we learn that Eugene isn’t dead! He believes he is in Hell only to learn he is in Louisiana.

