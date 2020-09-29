With Eugene’s extramarital affairs becoming public knowledge, Margaret is forced to accept the same before the populace. In the second episode, she also acknowledges that her husband’s activities have resulted in three illegitimate children. With all these revelations, the Monreauxes’ Christian brand is at risk. Now, if you are already done with episode 2, do you wish to know what the upcoming episode has in store for fans? We have you covered!

Filthy Rich Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Filthy Rich’ episode 3 will release on October 5, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Fox. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Monday.

Filthy Rich Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Psalm 25:3’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox, “After Ginger’s live baptism on the Sunshine Network causes an uproar among fans, Margaret invites her to appear on “Wings of a Dove” again to discuss her actions. Meanwhile, after being exposed on live television, Jason’s lies are starting to catch up with him, and Ginger asks for Margaret’s help when her mom and workers are being stalked by a strange man.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Filthy Rich Episode 3 Online?

‘Filthy Rich’ releases one weekly episode every Monday night at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. The first three episodes are additionally streaming on Hulu. The platform will add the next episodes at a later time frame. We will update this section as and when that happens. You can additionally catch the second episode on Fox NOW if you have a cable login id. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Filthy Rich Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 starts off with Margaret starring in a commercial for their shopping channel. The scandal regarding Eugene is all over the media and Margaret believes that to appease the public, she should announce in the press conference that Ginger, Antonio, and Jason were fathered by Eugene. Margaret and her lawyer Franklin hold a meeting with the trio. When Ginger demands her $30 million, Franklin says that they will get weekly paychecks of $10,000.

Meanwhile, Eugene is with the woman who had rescued him. He is in a small cabin, recovering. On the other hand, Margaret realizes that her fans are losing faith, and informs Reverend Paul in the recording studio. Margaret puts Eric in charge of their charitable missions. She also decides to baptize Ginger in her show as an act of saving her soul. Eugene is given a stick by the lady and she points him in the direction he should go to reunite with his family. The episode ends with Franklin telling Margaret that someone might have wanted Eugene dead. Margaret says that plans can fall from the sky if God wants them to.

