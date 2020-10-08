The latest episode of ‘Filthy Rich’ sees the fans going crazy, following Ginger’s live baptism. Margaret asks her to make an appearance in ‘Wings of a Dove’ while Jason’s lies start making his life difficult. Finally, Ginger seeks Margaret’s help to trace a stalker. Now, if you are already done with episode 3, do you wish to know what the upcoming episode has in store for fans? We have you covered!

Filthy Rich Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Filthy Rich’ episode 4 will release on October 19, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Fox. Although the show follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Monday, the next episode’s air date has been pushed by one week.

Filthy Rich Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Romans 8:30’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox, “As tension continues to build after the incident with the mysterious stalker, Rose offers the Monreaux home as a safe haven for Ginger and her mother, Tina. While under lockdown at the home, Tina reveals to Ginger that she knows who the mysterious stalker is, leaving Ginger uneasy and demanding answers from her mother. Meanwhile, Reverend Paul and Eric are in cahoots with investors of the Sunshine Network and Reverend Paul goes so far as to threaten Margaret, leading her to turn to unlikely allies for help.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Filthy Rich Episode 4 Online?

‘Filthy Rich’ releases one weekly episode every Monday night at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. The first three episodes are additionally streaming on Hulu. The platform will add the next episodes at a later time frame. We will update this section as and when that happens. You can additionally catch the second episode on Fox NOW if you have a cable login id. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Filthy Rich Episode 3 Recap

Becky is seen praying to God, detailing everything that has happened in the Monreaux family so far. Reverend Paul Luke Thomas tries to promote the site by stressing on ‘fallen women’, focusing on Ginger. Margaret, on the other hand, is hell-bent on including Ginger in her cooking show. While Ginger is confronted by an angry crowd, Rose is not happy that Margaret has allowed Eric to take over their father’s project.

Rose asks Margaret that why did she put Jason on camera. Margaret gets annoyed that she works hard, only to be questioned by her ow kids. The Rev has a discussion with the investors about the housing issue. Eric logs in to the porn site again and talks to Rachel. Rachel wants to know his identity and when he shows her his face, she is stunned. Franklin informs Margaret that their business numbers are rising quickly.

