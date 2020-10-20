The latest episode of ‘Filthy Rich’ sees Rose inviting Ginger and her mum into the Monreaux home and offering them a safe haven inside the mansion. Tina tells Ginger that she knows the identity of the mysterious stalker while Reverend Paul threatens Margaret, which causes her to team up with unlikely allies. Now, if you are already done with episode 4, do you wish to know what the upcoming episode has in store for fans? We have you covered!

Filthy Rich Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Filthy Rich’ episode 5 will release on October 26, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Fox.

Filthy Rich Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Proverbs 20:6’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox, “Margaret’s confidante, Franklin, uses Mardi Gras to reflect and honor his mother’s memory. Meanwhile, Reverend Paul and Eric – much to Margaret’s dismay – appear in a political commercial for the local Governor, Virgil Love, and Ginger gets pulled into the debacle once it’s revealed that Sin Wagon has dirt on the Governor. When that information gets into the hands of the wrong people, Ginger is put in a dangerous situation.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Filthy Rich Episode 5 Online?

‘Filthy Rich’ releases one weekly episode every Monday night at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. The first three episodes are additionally streaming on Hulu. The platform will add the next episodes at a later time frame. We will update this section as and when that happens. You can additionally catch the second episode on Fox NOW if you have a cable login id. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Filthy Rich Episode 4 Recap

Rose invites Ginger, Tina, and Jason for a getaway to her country home — so that everyone can relax for a while. Margaret also reaches the mansion, joined by a team of men. She talks to Franklin regarding her powerful investors. Meanwhile, Eugene is arrested after stealing from a store. Later, he is shifted to the prison where he is seen complaining about not being given a chance to make a call. Antonio and his son help Margaret in the kitchen and are welcomed by Rose, who does not reveal that Tina and Ginger are upstairs.

Paul has an argument with Margaret and he threatens her that if she does not agree to strike a deal with the new investors, there will be a hostile takeover. Meanwhile, Eric talks to Rachel again on the porn site. Tina and Ginger talk about the former’s relationship with Eugene when Margaret and Rose barge in. Margaret says that the men who had wired Tina’s first night with Eugene will get what they deserve. In a strange turn of events, in the closing scene, Tina meets Eugene who is dressed in prison clothes.

