The latest episode of ‘Filthy Rich’ sees Ginger attempting to use the tape of her kidnapping to enact her revenge on the men of 18:22. On the other hand, Margaret searches for a new factory to resume production of her perfume line while Eric gets a mysterious gift. Now, if you are already done with episode 6, do you wish to know what the upcoming episode has in store for fans? We have you covered!

Filthy Rich Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Filthy Rich’ episode 7 will release on November 9, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Fox.

Filthy Rich Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘2 Corinthians 3:17’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox, “After Margaret gives all the children an ultimatum, Ginger decides to help Rose put on a fashion show to unveil her new collection; Jason’s bonding with Veronica leads to an unexpected revelation about his brother.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Filthy Rich Episode 7 Online?

‘Filthy Rich’ releases one weekly episode every Monday night at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. The first three episodes are additionally streaming on Hulu. The platform will add the next episodes at a later time frame. We will update this section as and when that happens. You can additionally catch the second episode on Fox NOW if you have a cable login id. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Filthy Rich Episode 6 Recap

Governor Virgil Love takes a fall after Margaret releases Ginger’s videotape. But this is not the end. She still needs to tackle the twisted powerful men who want to grab a slice of Sunny Club. Because of Townes Dockerty, her factory of perfumes is also empty. Ginger’s business is also destroyed after the clip is released. Later, the Monreaux family meets up with Ginger and Margaret offers her a job. But Ginger does not agree.

Eric barges into Reverend Paul’s office and threatens to kill him if he ever shows his face again. Eric says: “The missions have been failing for decades – decades – and yet somehow Monreaux Unlimited turns a profit year after year. How is that?” When Eric enquires if Margaret knows they have been making profits out of disasters, Paul replies that she is not involved. Ginger declares on air that Margaret is innocent. She denies Margaret’s offer to join Sunshine Network once again.

The same night, Eric visits Rachel in the motel and their conversation ends with a kiss. Veronica meets up with Margaret and demands to know about the whereabouts of Townes. Margaret does not know anything at all. Later, Reverend Paul discovers the dead body of Townes on his floor. This is when Hagamond appears from behind the shadows and says, “Carry on, false prophet. Carry on.”

