The latest episode of ‘Filthy Rich’ sees Margaret delivering an ultimatum to all the children. Meanwhile, Ginger steps up to help Rose in unveiling her new collection. Jason grows closer to Veronica and learns something surprising about his brother. Now, if you are already done with episode 7, do you wish to know what the upcoming episode has in store for fans? We have you covered!

Filthy Rich Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Filthy Rich’ episode 8 will release on November 16, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Fox.

Filthy Rich Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘James 4:1’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “On the night of Antonio’s big fight, tensions run high in the Monreaux family; when Rose runs into her ex-fiance, old wounds from the past are reopened; Becky contemplates her relationship with Eric.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Stream Filthy Rich Episode 8 Online?

‘Filthy Rich’ releases one weekly episode every Monday night at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. The first seven episodes are additionally streaming on Hulu. The platform will add the next episodes at a later time frame. We will update this section as and when that happens. You can additionally catch the second episode on Fox NOW if you have a cable login id. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

Filthy Rich Episode 7 Recap

In ‘Corinthians 3:17, Hagamond gets lucky when Townes’ death is labeled a suicide. After the funeral, Margaret and Franklin offer their support to the grieving widow. Franklin warns Margaret that they need to keep a check on Reverend Paul so that he does not snap up Townes’ shares of the Sunshine Network. Becky confronts Ginger regarding Eric’s lover. The Monreaux siblings meet up with Margaret to collect their $6 million checks. She asks them to either take the cash or remain involved in the Sunshine Network. Eric tears off the check while Antonio signs his. Ginger and Rose take the money as well. Rose, with Ginger’s help, will be launching her fashion line that evening. Jason reaches and informs a shocked Rose that Mark is dead.

Later, Margaret names Eric the CEO and takes up the position of chairwoman. During Rose’s event, Becky confronts Ginger’s sister, Rachel about Eric. Rachel offers an apology and Ginger overhears the whole conversation. The fashion show starts and the first model is expecting Becky, donning a wedding gown and angel wings. Once the show is over, Rose is happy that the event was a success. Franklin visits an injured Margaret, who had fallen off when cleaning a chandelier. He stays back and they kiss passionately. As the duo heads toward the bedroom, Frankin remarks that this will change everything. Margaret replies that she really hopes it will.

