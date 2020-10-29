‘Fixer to Fabulous’ is HGTV’s home renovation show that follows Dave and Jenny Marrs as they breathe new life into old, worn-out houses. The couple is additionally parents to five kids. After a successful first season run, the series returned with its second season on October 27, 2020. The ongoing iteration continues to follow the husband-wife duo as they overhaul derelict properties in Northwest Arkansas. For instance, the premiere episode sees Dave and Jenny taking up a dated lakehouse and revamping it into a contemporary Nantucket-style waterfront escapade. Now, the show is all geared up to release its second episode, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Fixer to Fabulous Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ season 2 episode 2 will premiere on November 17, 2020, on HGTV, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. Yes, the second part has been pushed back and the reason might be the upcoming Presidential Elections. Following this delay, new episodes should air weekly every Tuesday at the above time slot. If there are any further changes, our preview sessions will keep you updated. Season 2 consists of 13 episodes.

Fixer to Fabulous Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is called ‘A Home to Love’. It kicks off by introducing us to Elly Elliott. When she has the first glimpse of her 1902 home, it is love at first sight. She even makes an offer for the property before her husband, Phillip, has a chance to assess the space. Elly, therefore, seeks the help of Dave and Jenny Marrs — so that she can show Phillip how they can renovate and update the house. Although Philip believes that the house is too outdated to be their forever home, Dave and Jenny work their wonder in overhauling the space while preserving its original charm.

The future episodes follow Dave and Jenny as they execute many more breathtaking renovations, inclusive of complicated custom elements. Some of the unique redesigns include a secret bookshelf doorway to a laundry room, a reclaimed console that includes a concealed pop-up TV panel, and a dining table constructed from reclaimed basketball court flooring.

Where to Stream Fixer to Fabulous Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to HGTV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on the show’s official website. New episodes will land on the same date as their tv releases on the HGTV Go App. If you wish to ditch cable, live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Fixer to Fabulous Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere episode, Dave and Jenny tackle an outdated lakehouse for a family that deserves the best. They aim to transform the old property into a modern Nantucket-style waterfront escape. The renovation involves a gamut of difficult customized projects, such as a refreshed boathouse, a unique carved inlay in the foyer area, and a teenage hideaway – inspired by a soda-shop. Once the renovation is complete, the house looks remarkable, leaving its owners Troy and Melody in complete awe. Dave and Jenny even carve out an inlay at the entrance, which says, “Carpe diem”.

Read More: Jenny and Dave Marrs From Fixer to Fabulous: Everything We Know