‘Fixer to Fabulous’ season 2 has been an eventful ride. Over the last three episodes, Dave and Jenny are seen renovating a lakeside house, a 1902 property, and a rustic cabin in the woods. And the final results are mind-blowing! Now, the show is all geared up to release its fourth episode, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Fixer to Fabulous Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ season 2 episode 4 will premiere on November 24, 2020, on HGTV, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT. New episodes should air weekly every Tuesday at the above time slot. If there are any changes, our preview sessions will keep you updated. Season 2 consists of 13 episodes.

Fixer to Fabulous Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The 4th episode is called ‘She Said “Yes!”‘. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by HGTV: “A newly engaged couple recently purchased their first property, but the outdated and closed-off interior doesn’t fit their needs. Dave and Jenny expand the floor plan, overhaul the kitchen, and transform the backyard to create an entertaining hot spot.”

Where to Stream Fixer to Fabulous Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to HGTV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on the show’s official website. New episodes will land on the same date as their tv releases on the HGTV Go App. If you wish to ditch cable, live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Fixer to Fabulous Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode, Dave and Jenny Marrs tackle the house of Dana and John who had lost everything after a devastating fire. Their new property, a rustic cabin, located in the woods, is seated amidst lush greenery and it features good ventilation and a lot of space. Dave and Jenny just need to revamp it a bit — in their own signature style. The couple decides to paint the exteriors in a deep shade of gray so that the outside is in sync with the landscape outside. The renovation design additionally includes two decks. While the larger deck is fitted with patio furniture and a kitchen with an open layout, the other deck is installed outside the main kitchen — separated by a quaint window.

Now, the home improvement experts tackle the interiors. Here, in the kitchen, they fix a big countertop, which also doubles up as a dining table. They add restored pine wood, color the inside in blue, and add cabinets. As for the main bathroom, the designers install nautical elements and blue tiles on the walls, coupled with white flooring. The kids’ bedroom also gets a makeover — complete with bunk beds and a massive storage area. The living area gets an expansive glass door. The personal bedroom is fitted with contemporary elements and lighting. Dave and Jenny even add in a spare guest room and an extra bathroom.

