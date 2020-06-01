‘Flirty Dancing‘ is an amazing reality dating series hosted by Jenna Dewan, that has two complete strangers meet for the first time after they have been taught the same dance number. Together they perform the said dance number without saying anything at all, and if, after that, they feel a connection, they go on a date. This Fox series is earnest in the best of ways and has the perfect blend of both romance and awkwardness. Curious to know if the pairs are still together? Read on and find out!

Octavius and Megan

Octavius Womack, a performing arts teacher, was the very first individual to appear on the series. He wanted someone with whom he could be honest, to whom he could show both his romantic as well as his sensitive side. Hoping to let loose and find love with someone by dance, he got paired up with Megan, a fun-loving barber-in-training, and Marymarie, a romantic fashion stylist.

Octavius and Megan danced to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in a park in Los Angeles, and it was kind of obvious that even though they were both incredibly nervous, they were enjoying themselves. Then came Marymarie; she and Octavious were more intimate, dancing to an acoustic version of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and it seemed magical.

However, when it came to choosing, Octavious shocked everyone and went with Megan, saying that she gave him “a sense of comfort.” And even though when they checked in, they said they’d been on a few more dates, from their lack of appearances on each other’s social media, it looks like the couple could not make their relationship work.

Erin and Alec

The second contestant was the 21-year-old hairstylist Erin Lucas. She got paired up with Alec Sievern, a music composer and Brandon Becker, a real estate developer. With the latter, she performed a fun and flirty routine to “If I Can’t Have You” amongst the bleachers at The Hollywood Bowl, and their chemistry was incredible, so much so, that Jenna even thought that they might kiss. Dancing to “Perfect” with a live orchestra that gave a musical intro that Alec composed, Erin’s routine with him was much more romantic.

When it came to choosing, Erin had no doubt in her mind and went with Alec, the man she felt a connection with. Even though they continued to date for a while, it looks like they have since parted ways and are enjoying their lives separately. It also seems like Erin has moved on and has found love with somebody else, a man named Julian Baker.

Cy and Sharaud

Next came the beautiful Cy Sharp. The entrepreneur and single mother of two got paired up with Parvez and Sharaud. Although both dances were incredible and very romantic, Cy chose to go on a second date with Sharaud. Until January of this year, Cy and Sharaud were in a very stable relationship, and she had even posted images of the two together with cute captions like “butterflies on the daily. #smitten #grateful #flirtydancingpartner.” However, since then, she has removed all traces of him from her account, so it looks like they have broken up.

Beau and Jacqueline

Although Beau Bunch got paired up with two incredible and beautiful ladies, Haley Hanson and Jacqueline Rose, in the end, he decided to go on a second date with the latter. The chemistry between the two was off the charts, and their fun and adorable dance made it clear that the two were the perfect match for each other. Even though they did go on a few dates after that, from their social media, it doesn’t seem like they are still together. While Beau’s Instagram is now private, Jacqueline’s is not, and there is a clear lack of Beau on it.

Anna and Jimmy

Episode 3 introduced us to Anna Zigmond, a 24-year-old freelance writer and nanny. Never having had a boyfriend before, she looks for someone trustworthy and so Jenna pairs her up with 28-year-old substitute teacher Max Daeity and farmboy Jimmy Smith and has her try her luck. Although Anna and Max had a fantastic routine to “Sucker,” she went with Jimmy with whom she did a “magical” dance number with and that too to “Rewrite the Stars.” Anna revealed on the show itself that while she enjoyed the “unique experience” of it all, her relationship with Jimmy wasn’t very long-lasting.

Ted and Kari

Ted Skup, the 68-year-old hoping to find love again after his wife died was next. And oh boy, his pairings were just terrific, he first had the opportunity to dance with a 56-year-old dentist by the name of Kari to “You Can’t Hurry Love,” after which he danced with the 57-year-old franchise consultant Judy to “Beyond the Sea.” While both the dances were full of chemistry, Ted chose Kari, and it honestly wasn’t a surprise, considering the fact that he said that Kari “took his breath away.”

And, what’s more? The couple is still together, in a healthy relationship, and completely in love. Ted doesn’t shy away from showing off his partner on his social media account either; he continuously uploads adorable images of the two of them together, and we can’t help but love their love.

Danielle and Cody

Finding herself unlucky in love after a long term relationship ended, Danielle Rae, a 33-year-old businesswoman, found herself on ‘Flirty Dancing.’ She knows what she wants and will make no sacrifices. First up, she got paired with an airline pilot called Jason Ward, with whom she danced to “Born to Be Yours.” Then came Cody Langlois, with whom Danielle shared some adorable moments while dancing to “Fall on Me.”

And of course, Danielle had to go with Cody! Although the couple made it through their second date and were looking quite happy together, it seems like they couldn’t make it work and have since called it quits. While Danielle is enjoying her single life right now, Cody is in a relationship with a woman by the name of Alicia.

Jordan and Kristen

The former basketball player turned real estate investor, Jordan Tripp had been single for five years when he came on the show in hopes of finding love. He got paired with ER Nurse Mary Crystal first, with whom he did a fun dance number with to “Bones” before he moved on to dance to “Shallow” with wardrobe stylist Kristen Marjorie Thomas. Obviously, the latter had a lot more intimate moments, which even led to Jordan kissing Kristen, so it was no shock when he decided to pick her over Mary.

Although their chemistry was off the charts, it seems like the couple has since parted ways. They have not posted about each other on social media or even talked about each other a lot since their stint on the reality series, which makes us think that it’s safe to assume that they have separated.

Alex and McKenzie

Alex, a 28-year-old youth group leader, got paired up with 24-year-old Melissa Lovelace as well as the NFL cheerleader McKenzie Rose. First was his dance to “Speechless” with Melissa, and honestly, it was doomed from the start, they didn’t look like they were comfortable around each other and their steps were just awkward.

Then when he danced with McKenzie to “Perfect Strangers,” the whole thing turned around, they seemed flirty, and it was evident that they were both having fun. So, of course, Alex picked McKenzie. And in fact, the couple is still very much in a relationship together. Looks like blind dance dates can work after all.

Navi and Mark

As a 39-year-old executive assistant, Navi has everything, except a relationship. Hoping to find love from a setup, just like her parents did, she came on ‘Flirty Dancing.’ Her first match was Tarun Shetty, a writer with whom she danced an adorable dance with on “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).” Then she moved on to Mark Wagner, a former baseball player with whom she matched steps to on “Walk Me Home.”

The latter turned out to have a lot more chemistry, sensual, and otherwise, so Navi picked Mark to go on a second date with. And while even that went well, it doesn’t look like the couple managed to make their relationship work.

Khairi and Leah

Hoping to find chemistry via dance, Khairi, an ex-NFL player, is first matched up with Leah Hawkins for an upbeat dance number on “For Once in My Life.” Instead of just upbeat, it turned out to be quite flirtatious as well. After that, Khairi was paired with Symphony Canady, with whom he did a romatic and sizzling number on “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off.”

And although it looked like Khairi would choose Symphony, he went the other way and picked Leah for the second date. However, their lack of connection was evident, and their relationship fizzled out almost immediately.

Ashlee and Steven

Ashlee Willis was the final contestant in the series. The DJ had been single since her boyfriend passed away unexpectedly, but knowing that she is ready to settle down and not wanting to give up on love, she came on ‘Flirty Dancing.’ Her first dance was with the charismatic Ben, a slow and serene dance to “Beneath Your Beautiful,” which even took our breath away.

Then her second partner came up, Steven, a drummer, and their chemistry was even better. Dancing to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” their routine was a little faster, but it somehow seemed more intimate. Therefore, it was no surprise that Ashlee chose Steven. However, on the show itself, they revealed that they had decided not to pursue a romantic relationship, but instead stay just friends.

