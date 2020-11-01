Hallmark’s ‘Follow Your Heart’ is one of those movies that entice you — at first glance — with dreamy backdrop sceneries. The story is about a successful travel writer named Kathy Yoder. She had, long back, left behind her Amish lifestyle, to carve a new career path. But when she returns home to settle her father’s affairs, she longs to get back to her roots.

‘Follow Your Heart’ is a beautiful story of belonging and love — cradled in the arms of nature. There is so much greenery all around that you might wonder: where are these quaint sites located? Can you plan a getaway for your next vacation to these scenic spots? Well, our rundown of its filming details might help you out!

Follow Your Heart Filming Locations

‘Follow Your Heart’ commenced and concluded its filming in Summer 2020. Produced by American Cinema Inspires, the movie was mostly shot in and around Arkansas.

Arkansas

Several scenes of ‘Follow Your Heart’ features the serene and hilly sites of Mountain View and Stone County region in Arkansas.

The town of Mountain View was founded in the 1870s and is famed for preserving the rich folk culture and traditional music. Even the Arkansas Folk Festival had its birth here in the 1960s. It is also home to the Ozark Folk Center State Park. Seated in Stone County, Mountain View is located deep in the Ozarks and is surrounded by mountains and rivers.

Quite a number of the scenes were filmed in Johnson Creek Farmhouse. Located just adjacent to Mountain View, this is a vacation rental and hunting lodge — complete with a vintage claw-foot tub, a massive porch, a rope swing, and several more amenities. Spanning over 150 acres, the property boasts plenty of greenery, complete with vivid flora and fauna.

View this post on Instagram Making a movie with my lady. @sandra_l_martin #fromtheheartmovie A post shared by Isaac Alongi (@isaac_alongi) on Jul 14, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

Another featured location from Mountain View in the movie is the Anglers White River Resort — a camping and fishing site, ideal to give you the vibes of a quaint cabin in the woods!

Follow Your Heart Cast

Leading the cast is Galadriel Stineman as Kathy Yoder. Stineman is mostly known for her roles in ‘The Middle’, ‘Glee’, ‘Shameless’, ‘NCIS: LA’, ‘True Blood’, ‘This Is Us’, and ‘The Kids Are Alright’, among others. Joining her is Kevin Joy as Issac Mast. Joy has previously appeared in ‘Grimm’, ‘NCIS’, ‘The Middle’, ‘The Wrong Swipe’, and ‘The Last Rampage’ — to give a few examples. Stineman and Joy are married in real life and they have two kids together.

Jonathan Patrick Moore essays the role of Jack while Remi Hilson plays Sarah. Rounding up the cast is Madison Lawlor as Miriam Yoder and Karla Mosley as Evelyn.

Read More: A Crafty Christmas Romance: Filming Locations And Cast Details