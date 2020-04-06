While most other anime of the battle shounen genre offer intense and often violent action scenes, ‘Food Wars’ wins you over with its epic food battles. The anime not only allows you to expand your culinary knowledge to a whole new level but also entertains with its creative fan service and shounen metaphors. So, as a food lover, if you’re willing to drown yourself again in the brilliant flavors and colors of ‘Shoukugeki no Soma’, here’s everything you need to know about the streaming details and release date of the first episode of Season 5.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Food Wars’ Season 5 Episode 1 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020 at 1o:30 am PT (April 11 in Japan) and assuming that it will have a total of 13 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020.

"Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma" Season 5 – New Key Visual!!

Where to Watch Food Wars Season 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch the first four seasons of ‘Food Wars’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Its first three seasons are also available on Netflix with original Japanese audio and English subtitles and its first season can also be streamed on HiDive with English subtitles. According to its official website, the fifth season of ‘Food Wars’ is scheduled release worldwide on Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. For Asian viewers, the anime will be available on BilliBilli, Ani-One, and iQiyi on April 11, 2020.

Food Wars Season 5 Spoilers

The fourth season of ‘Food Wars’ had a pretty conclusive ending where the Rebels were finally able to defeat the Elite Ten. According to the manga’s storyline, the next two arcs are very brief and it is a possibility that the anime will wrap these up in a single 13-episode cour. The story skips four months ahead and takes place in a hot springs resort town; so we can certainly expect a lot of fan service here. Megumi and Soma will be sent to the town to investigate a mystery and they’ll end up sharing a room at the resort. As they’ll further delve into the mysteries of the crimes involving chefs, they’ll discover that a malevolent organization, known as the Les Cuisiniers Noirs, is at play.

They’ll learn that Les Cuisiniers Noirs includes great chefs, who secretly work under criminal organizations where even one small error could prove to be fatal for them. In the meantime, a school teacher named Suzuki, who works at the Totsuki Culinary Academy, challenges Soma for a Shokugeki and is determined to win Erina’s heart. He even boldly claims that his culinary skills are good enough to please Erina’s “god’s tongue.” The result of this Shokugeki will turn out to be very surprising for both the viewers and the characters of the story.

