Created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert, ‘For All Mankind’ is a science-fiction television series that takes us through an alternate history where the Soviets are the first to land on the moon. The Americans organize their resources in a hurry and are able to prove their mettle in the Space Race. NASA develops a permanent base on the moon as the one-upmanship between the USSR and the USA gains momentum in the rapidly accelerating Cold War.

The season 2 premiere takes us into the 1980s, where massive developments have taken place at NASA, along with a potential militarization of its new programs. There is an increasing distrust between the two nations as they try to best each other in socio-political and scientific aspects. The second episode is on the horizon, and we can’t wait to know more about the developments at the Jamestown base and Johnson Space Center. If you are on the same page as us, you have arrived at the right place!

For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘For All Mankind’ season 2 episode 2 is slated to release on February 26, 2021, at 3 am ET. New episodes are scheduled to release every Friday.

Where to Watch For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘For All Mankind’ season 2 episode 2 is to tune into the Apple TV+ website or the app. You can avail of the subscription for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Upon purchasing a new Apple device, you are entitled to a free subscription for a year. Unfortunately, the episode will not be available on any other streaming platform for now.

For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

A massive solar flare causes a radiation surge that affects life in outer space. Molly risks her life to save her fellow astronaut. Both of them are exposed to radiation which will definitely have a long-lasting impact on their healths. In light of these developments, we can assume that Ellen will decide to get back to Earth from the base after relinquishing her command. Episode 2, titled ‘The Bleeding Edge,’ might see Ellen bring back Molly along with her. The other astronauts believe that Molly was not exposed to the radiation, but she is bound to have health hazards which can be depicted in the second episode.

The solar flare brings about a situation where both the Soviets and the Americans prepare for extreme eventualities. The DEFCON-3 protocol might be relegated when the surveillance satellites become functional again. The Jamestown base is in the throes of technical failures due to the proton surge, and we can expect Margo to initiate further measures to re-fuel the base. Although, she has a daunting task of negotiating with Pentagon officials, now that they are involved in the workings of NASA. The upcoming episode will perhaps throw some light on Gordo and Tracy’s relationship.

For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The year is 1983. The Jamestown base has expanded into a massive facility that can house multiple astronauts. Ellen is in charge of the base, and we see Molly conducting her research on lithium deposits on the moon. Margo Madison is the new NASA Director and has to work in tandem with Norman Bradford, a high-ranking military official. The Pentagon is heavily involved in the workings of NASA, as new space shuttles are being developed. Ed Baldwin is the Chief of Astronauts at NASA, and he is happily married to Karen. Gordo Stevens and Tracy’s marriage is over as he reels from the happenings in his past.

There are concerns regarding the militarization of the Soviet base, and hence the new space shuttle, Pathfinder, has the possibility to be weaponized. Meanwhile, the Skylab, a NASA space station, spots a humongous solar flare that releases a proton surge that poses a great risk to the astronauts stationed in outer space. The radiation can also damage the surveillance satellites, and this instills seeds of suspicion within the military’s top brass. Fearing a Soviet attack in the light of the solar flare, the DEFCON-3 protocol is initiated. On the moon, all the astronauts scramble back to the base except Molly, who ventures out in the solar flare to save one of her colleagues injured in an accident.

