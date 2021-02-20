ABC’s ‘For Life’ season 2 aired its 9th episode this week, and it follows Aaron as he tries to get justice for the murder case of Andy Josiah. Two police officers seem to be responsible for his death, and Aaron wants them to pay. But he is also putting his own life in danger by standing against powerful figures of the law. You can read all about it in the detailed recap we have provided. First, let us take a look at the details of the upcoming episode.

For Life Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘For Life’ season 2 episode 10 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10 PM ET/ 9 PM CT on ABC.

Where to Watch For Life Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can easily tune into ABC at the above-mentioned date and time to watch the tenth episode of ‘For Life’ season 2. The episode is also available to watch on ABC’s official website and on the ABC app. Cord-cutters can turn to websites like FuboTV, DirecTV, and Hulu, where the show is available. You can also watch the show on Youtube TV by availing yourself of the VOD service. You can alternatively purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

For Life Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

The season finale is titled ‘Andy Josiah,’ where we will see Aaron and his legal team face their toughest trial as they try to prosecute the police officer responsible for the killing of an innocent, unarmed black man. Here’s a teaser you can watch!

For Life Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode of ‘For Life’ is called ‘The Blue Wall,’ where we see Aaron fighting for Andy Josiah’s murder case. A poor store owner Sherwin offers him the footage of Andy’s murder, but the police do not take it well. They frame Sherwin, who needs to withdraw his previous testimony to be set free. But the video is already out, and Sherwin cannot retract it. Aaron and his team use the evidence to get to Officer Matranga. But Matranga isn’t the one who fired the shots. It is instead his partner, Officer Lindsey, known for his hostility towards minorities.

Aaron wants to take down both Lindsey and Lt. Marco Diaz, Lindsey’s right-hand man who covers up for him. On his way home, Aaron is frighteningly pulled over by the cops but is fortunately released after a short discourse. Something seems fishy! Yet Aaron is not a person who loses hope. He understands that Matranga cannot be his only witness. Hence, he approaches Andy’s son, who was present during his murder and records his testimony. Safiya catches hold of critical footage from Sherwin, who she advises to leave the country. Lindsey’s attorney tries to work a deal with Aaron, which obliges Lindsey to spend a year in jail. But Aaron refuses to compromise.

