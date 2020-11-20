‘For Life’ is ABC’s legal drama that draws inspiration from the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., who was wrongly accused and convicted on drug charges in 1991. While he was behind bars, he became a paralegal and helped in the release of several innocent fellow inmates. He finally proved his own innocence in 1996.

Starring Nicholas Pinnock in the lead role of Aaron Wallace, the first season of ‘For Life’ opened to impressive reviews. As a result, it was renewed for its second edition, which dropped on November 18, 2020. The premiere episode of season 2 kicks off right after the season 1 finale — when Aaron secures a retrial. However, his arch-nemesis, Glen Maskins brokers a deal. If Aaron moves ahead with the retrial, Glen will ensure that he stays in Bellmore while sending the cops after his wife Marie for violation of the HIPAA laws.

So what does Aaron decide? Our brief recap, in the end, gives you the answers. But if you have already watched the season premiere, let us break down the details of the next episode.

For Life Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘For Life’ season 2 episode 2 is slated to premiere on November 25, 2020, on ABC, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

For Life Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Homecoming’. It follows the newly liberated Aaron as he adjusts to family life outside of prison. He seeks to help Jamal in his case and also meets Jamal’s sister who needs legal aid of her own. Aaron’s ex-nemesis Spencer Richardson proposes an intriguing career option to Aaron and Roswell.

Where to Stream For Life Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

Since ‘For Life’ happens to be an ABC series, you can watch it on your television screens with a cable connection – every Wednesday night at 10 pm EST. If you have an existing cable subscription, you can head to the ABC app or ABC site to stream the episodes the next day after their tv premiere. Episodes are also available on-demand on Hulu, following their release on television. Cord cutters can use live-streaming options like Direct TV and YouTube TV. Otherwise, you can catch the series online on Amazon Prime Video (where subscribers can buy/ rent and stream the episodes).

For Life Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In the season 2 premiere, titled ‘Never Stop Fighting’, Aaron considers his options. He is, in no way, ready to accept Glen’s offer of being set free with a criminal record — where he cannot practice law in the future. Therefore, Aaron makes a final decision — he wants Glen out of the picture. He devises a clever series of plans that puts Glen in a difficult situation. Aaron gathers incriminating evidence of Glen’s multiple wrong deeds.

As a result, AG Burke stops Glen’s process of assuming office. Glen resigns, saying that he is stepping down so as to spend more time with his family. Aaron is now a free man but he is given probation of three years. However, with the felony history deleted from his profile, he can now dream of making his legal career a reality.

Read More: The Real Inspiring Tale Behind For Life