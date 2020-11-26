‘For Life’ season 2’s second episode dropped this week and we finally received what we all had been waiting for! A newly liberated Aaron. But life outside the bars is not smooth. While Aaron needs to readjust with his family, he additionally decides to help Jamal with his case. So how does everything pan out this week? Our brief recap, in the end, gives you the answers. But if you have already watched the second part, let us break down the details of the next episode.

For Life Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘For Life’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to premiere on December 2, 2020, on ABC, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

For Life Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Necessity Defense’ and its official synopsis reads as follows: “At the urging of Spencer Richardson, Aaron defends a woman charged with holding hospital workers at gunpoint to secure lifesaving treatment for her son. Aaron and Marie navigate their newly intimate relationship, and a young social justice warrior joins Aaron and Roswell’s firm.” ABC has also released the official promo for the third episode and you can check it out below:

Where to Stream For Life Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

Since ‘For Life’ happens to be an ABC series, you can watch it on your television screens with a cable connection – every Wednesday night at 10 pm EST. If you have an existing cable subscription, you can head to the ABC app or ABC site to stream the episodes the next day after their tv premiere. Episodes are also available on-demand on Hulu, following their release on television. Cord cutters can use live-streaming options like Direct TV and YouTube TV. Otherwise, you can catch the series online on Amazon Prime Video (where subscribers can buy/ rent and stream the episodes).

For Life Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Following his release from prison, Aaron finally reunites with his family and gets to hold his grandson for the first time. His wife, Marie Wallace, is happy with the return of her husband. But she has conflicting emotions. Now that Aaron has decided to help secure justice for the wrongfully accused, their lives will be difficult. On the other hand, Aaron is on probation. This means that one wrong move and he can be back behind bars.

On the professional front, he manages to land a new job on his terms. He also meets up with his closest friend from the prison, Jamal Bishop. As promised, he visits Jamal and starts working on his case. The court proceedings go smoothly in the episode and then, Aaron is faced with another case. Jamal’s sister also needs a lawyer and obviously, Aaron is her first choice. Again, a former nemesis, Spencer Richardson, meets up with Aaron and offers him a unique proposal. Aaron needs to consider the deal while helping both Jamal and his sister. Additionally, he also requires to be on the good books of his probation officer.

Read More: The Real Inspiring Tale Behind For Life