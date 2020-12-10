‘For Life’ season 2’s 4th episode dropped this week and we received an interesting storyline. Aaron, as a favor to Jamal, goes ahead and defends a man who was involved in a witness tampering case. On the other hand, during Thanksgiving, tensions boil up within the Wallace family. So how does everything pan out this week? Our brief recap, in the end, gives you the answers. But if you have already watched the 4th part, let us break down the details of the next episode.

For Life Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘For Life’ season 2 episode 5 is slated to premiere on December 16, 2020, on ABC, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

For Life Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Collars for Dollars’ and its official synopsis reads as follows: “After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption; Jasmine begins to spend more time at Ronnie’s house.” ABC has also released the official promo for the 5th episode and you can check it out below:

Where to Stream For Life Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

Since ‘For Life’ happens to be an ABC series, you can watch it on your television screens with a cable connection – every Wednesday night at 10 pm EST. If you have an existing cable subscription, you can head to the ABC app or ABC site to stream the episodes the next day after their tv premiere. Episodes are also available on-demand on Hulu, following their release on television. Cord cutters can use live-streaming options like Direct TV and YouTube TV. Otherwise, you can catch the series online on Amazon Prime Video (where subscribers can buy/ rent and stream the episodes).

For Life Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Aaron goes for a jog while thinking about his brother. Jasmine asks Marie if she can go to Ronnie’s house. Marie does not allow since her grandparents are expected to visit. When Aaron reaches home, he gets a call from Jamal who informs him that there is a case. As Aaron heads off, Marie says that she worries he will be late for her parents’ visit. But Aaron leaves anyway.

At court, Aaron meets with his client Benjamin, who explains that there was a fight between his friend Geovanni and another guy. Ben states that he got into trouble for finding a witness to help Geo. Aaron wins the case and the judge grants bail to Geo for $2500 bail. Aaron reaches home and meets his mom who says that he looks good.

Later, he checks Marie’s phone and sees several messages from Darius. During the Thanksgiving dinner, Aaron’s mom apologizes for not being there with him. Aaron meets up with Darius and states how can he move on and forgive his best friend when his stench is on his bed. Darius tells him that he hopes he can forgive Marie. After this massive betrayal, Aaron informs Marie that he knows everything and moves out.

