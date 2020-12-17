‘For Life’ season 2’s 5th episode dropped this week and we received an interesting storyline. Aaron and Roswell decide to help out a woman who is facing the threat of deportation for a minor crime. During their investigation, they discover that this leads to a broad pattern of police corruption. On the other hand, Jasmine begins to spend more time at Ronnie’s house. So how does everything pan out this week? Our brief recap, in the end, gives you the answers. But if you have already watched the 5th part, let us break down the details of the next episode.

For Life Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘For Life’ season 2 episode 6 is slated to premiere on January 20, 2021, on ABC, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. ABC has also released the official promo for the 6th episode and you can check it out below:

Where to Stream For Life Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

Since ‘For Life’ happens to be an ABC series, you can watch it on your television screens with a cable connection – every Wednesday night at 10 pm EST. If you have an existing cable subscription, you can head to the ABC app or ABC site to stream the episodes the next day after their tv premiere. Episodes are also available on-demand on Hulu, following their release on television. Cord cutters can use live-streaming options like Direct TV and YouTube TV. Otherwise, you can catch the series online on Amazon Prime Video (where subscribers can buy/ rent and stream the episodes).

For Life Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Aaron finally decides to get a new suit. He buys one and visits Jamal, telling his friend that he left Marie since he could not tolerate the fact that she had an affair with Darius. Then they start talking about his case. Meanwhile, Marie attempts to explain to Jasmine about the split between her parents. But Jaz says that she is fine. On the other hand, a young woman makes an entry — claiming that she is facing deportation charges for a minor crime of jumping a subway stall. Aaron visits Georgia who agrees to testify for Jamal. Later, it is also revealed that the young woman is a victim of “collars for dollars” cops, who arrest people for nothing — for some extra cash.

Aaron files a ten million dollar lawsuit for illegal arrest. Following the case, Spencer meets up with Aaron and Roswell and asks them to settle on a deal. However, they say that they do not want the young girl to spend time in jail. As for Jamal, he asks Georgia not to testify. Aaron confronts him and asks if he wants to get out of prison at all. Jamal asks Aaron to sort out his own family first. Aaron goes back home and Marie answers the door. He says he wants to fix this but he is clueless on how to go about it. Marie says that she and Jasmine are decorating a tree and asks him to chip in. He readily accepts.

