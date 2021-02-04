ABC’s ‘For Life’ aired its 7th episode this week, and it follows Aaron as he takes up the case of an unarmed man who has been shot by a police officer. On the other hand, Safiya represents Ronnie, following his arrest and rough treatment by the authorities. Meanwhile, the family is confused if they should have Aaron Jr. baptized. You can read the recap at the end to find out more about it. Now, let’s have a look at the details about the upcoming episode.

For Life Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘For Life’ season 2 episode 8 is slated to premiere on February 10, 2021, on ABC, at 10/9c. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

Where to Watch For Life Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘For Life’ season 2, episode 8, by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned date and time, provided you have a cable connection. Following its premiere on the network, the episode is available to watch on ABC’s official website and also on the ABC app. Another way you can catch the show is by streaming it on Fubo TV, Direct TV, and Hulu. ‘For Life’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

For Life Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘For the People.’And here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “Aaron faces pressure from all sides when he is forced to decide which charges to bring against the officers responsible for the killing of an unarmed civilian; Safiya pursues video evidence that could change her case.” Here’s a teaser for episode 8!

For Life Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

The 7th episode, titled ‘Say His Name,’ introduces us to a man named Andy Josiah, who is married to his wife Elaine and is a father of two kids, Marcel and baby daughter Layla. However, things take a sad turn for the family when Andy is wrongly arrested. The case comes to Aaron, who is tackling his own family issues. The grandparents of his grandson AJ want the baby baptized, while his side of the clan is not sure about it because they are not religious. However, the focus shifts to an entirely different issue when the fam hears about George Floyd’s case and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Andy Josiah is now paralyzed by the shooting. He was also charged with resisting arrest. But the accusations are not true. Aaron talks to Josiah’s wife and convinces her to apply public pressure. His end goal is to force the Attorney General into taking this case. However, Josiah succumbs to his injuries and dies. Ronnie and his family eventually persuade Jasmine into agreeing to baptize AJ. On the other hand, someone advises the Attorney General to name Aaron as special prosecutor to carry out Josiah’s murder trial.

