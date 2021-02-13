ABC’s ‘For Life’ aired its 8th episode this week, and it follows a stressed Aaron as he faces pressure from all sides regarding a case where the authorities kill an unarmed man. He is confused about the charges he needs to bring against the officers. On the other hand, Safiya scours for a video clip, which can serve as the evidence that would change her case. You can read the recap at the end to find out more about it. Now, let us have a look at the details about the upcoming episode.

For Life Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘For Life’ season 2 episode 9 is slated to premiere on February 17, 2021, on ABC, at 10/9c. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

Where to Watch For Life Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘For Life’ season 2, episode 9, by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned date and time, provided you have a cable connection. Following its premiere on the network, the episode is available to watch on ABC’s official website and also on the ABC app. Another way you can catch the show is by streaming it on Fubo TV, Direct TV, and Hulu. ‘For Life’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

For Life Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Blue Wall.’And here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “With Aaron and Marie facing threats from an increasingly hostile community, Aaron and his team double down by pursuing criminal charges against a high-ranking police officer they believe tried to cover up the shooting.” Here’s a teaser for episode 9!

For Life Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

The 8th episode, titled ‘For The People,’ introduces us to a man named Andy Josiah, who is married to his wife Elaine and is a father of two kids, Marcel and baby daughter Layla. However, things take a sad turn for the family when Andy is wrongly arrested. The case comes to Aaron, who is tackling his own family issues. The grandparents of his grandson AJ want the baby baptized, while his side of the clan is not sure about it because they are not religious. However, the focus shifts to an entirely different issue when the fam hears about George Floyd’s case and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Andy Josiah is now paralyzed by the shooting. He was also charged with resisting arrest. But the accusations are not true. Aaron talks to Josiah’s wife and convinces her to apply public pressure. His end goal is to force the Attorney General into taking this case. However, Josiah succumbs to his injuries and dies. Ronnie and his family eventually persuade Jasmine into agreeing to baptize AJ. On the other hand, someone advises the Attorney General to name Aaron as special prosecutor to carry out Josiah’s murder trial.

