We’re officially entering the holiday season and how do we know it? Because Lifetime Network has started premiering its lineup of festive movies, spreading the Christmas cheer. ‘Forever Christmas’, directed by Christie Will Wolf, is based on the book “Mr.365” by Ruth Clampett. ‘Forever Christmas’ follows the world-weary and cynical TV producer Sophie Worthy as she ropes in Will Saunders, a man who celebrates Christmas every day (yes, all 365 days in the year), to feature in a holiday-themed reality show. But instead of the weird oddball she is expecting to meet, Will turns out to be a total hottie with the added plus of having a heart of gold. Will is a huge believer in the spirit of Christmas and his enthusiasm for the holiday is infectious.

As they film the reality show starring Will, Sophie finds herself being drawn to his cheer and charm and also starts to warm up to Christmas again. When Will finds out that the show’s angle is not to spread the festive cheer but to paint him as a weirdo on national television, he calls out Sophie on her hypocrisy. But worry not dear reader, it’s a Christmas movie so of course, it has a happy ending. Sophie manages to edit the show so that it shows Will and his love of Christmas in a positive light, keeps her job because the bosses at the channel are impressed with the new angle, and bags the man of her dreams too before the end. Curious to know where this charming movie was filmed and who is in it? We have all the information right here.

Forever Christmas Filming Location

‘Forever Christmas’, previously titled ‘Mr. 365’, was filmed in late 2018 in Canada. Here are more details about the exact filming location where ‘Forever Christmas’ was filmed.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

The city of Vancouver in British Columbia is an extremely popular destination for the purpose of filming films and TV shows. Over the years, Vancouver has served as the filming location for numerous TV shows, most famously, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor‘, ‘The Haunting of Hill House‘, ‘Supernatural‘, ‘The 100‘, ‘Once Upon a Time’, and ‘The Vampire Diaries‘.

Among feature films, many that were shot in Vancouver include titles like ‘It’, ‘It Chapter Two’, ‘Man of Steel’, ‘2 Hearts’, and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey‘. A lot of made-for-TV movies are also regularly filmed in Vancouver. Vancouver makes a really good setting for small-town America in movies and television. Having densely forested lands nearby, Vancouver is the top choice in locations for filming scenes set in the woods. It is known as the ‘Hollywood North’ for a reason, after all.

Forever Christmas Cast

‘Forever Christmas’ stars TV movie veteran Chelsea Hobbs (a Vancouver native) as the leading lady Sophia Worthy. Chelsea Hobbs is most famous for her role as Emily Kmetko in ‘Make It or Break It’ and as Charlie in ‘Unreal’. ‘Star Trek: Discovery‘ hunk Christopher Russell plays Will Saunders. Previously, Christopher Russell has also acted in ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’, ‘Unreal’, and ‘Van Helsing’. Playing Sophie’s co-workers Paul and Lindsey are actors Matthew Kevin Anderson (‘Death Note‘, ‘Impastor’) and Jill Morrison (‘Project Blue Book’, ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You‘) respectively.

