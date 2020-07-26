Reuniting with an ex can go one of two ways. It can either be extremely ugly. Two of you could end up reliving past arguments. Or, it can also be rather eye-opening and…happy. Yes, that does happen sometimes. It is perhaps the passage of time that rights past wrongs or brings some maturity. Or maybe, things didn’t actually end as terribly as one would have imagined. Whatever the case may be, people should only rarely be shut off from one’s lives permanently. Anything can happen. This is exactly what Hallmark’s ‘Forever in My Heart’ tackles.

‘Forever in My Heart’ revolves around the character of Jenna. She decides to go to Ireland for a short holiday. However, this is not the first time that she is visiting the European country. Five years ago, she had gone and met someone who she thought might have been the love of her life. However, she had decided to return to her hometown at the time, ending the relationship. When she visits Ireland, and Charlie again, she is faced with the same dilemma. Should she stay? Will the two be able to work things out this time too? Will there be any old grievances that would be impossible to sort? There is only one way to find out!

Hallmark is in a unique position to provide such a heartwarming story. It prides itself as “the heart of TV” and rightly so. The network is known for presenting a constant stream of uplifting films that induce a positive, feel-good vibe in viewers.

Forever in My Heart Filming Locations

‘Forever in My Heart’ is a movie that is almost entirely set in Ireland. This is where the protagonist goes on a holiday. This is where she had found someone she loved dearly. This is where she has to make the choice of staying or returning once again. Due to the holiday premise, the settings is extremely crucial to the movie. It almost functions as if it were another character. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘Forever in My Heart’ was shot.

Ireland

‘Forever in My Heart’ was actually filmed in the place that it was set in: Ireland. That is how the movie manages to capture the setting authentically. It is rare for a Hallmark movie to be filmed on location. Generally, most Hallmark films are shot in Canada even if a majority of them aren’t set there. Hence, ‘Forever in My Heart’ has a refreshing aesthetic to it. Have a look at the following tweet which proves that:

Within Ireland, one of the places used for filming was Guinness Storehouse. Have a look:

Ashford Castle, Dalkey, Bray, Dun Laoghaire, Powerscourt Estate and Gardens, Cliffs of Moher and Wicklow were also some of the filming locations. Have a look at some behind-the-scenes photos:

Forever in My Heart Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘Forever in My Heart’ is led by Merritt Patterson. Some of the other productions that she has been a part of include ‘The Royals,‘ ‘Ravenswood,’ and ‘The Art of More.’ Jack Turner, on the other hand, plays the role of her ex, Charlie. Other cast members of the film include Emmet Byrne, Roisin O’Donovan, David Herlihy, and Blake Berris.

