Last week, in ‘Forged in Fire’ season 8’s 8th episode, we had the chance to witness four bladesmiths named Doug Zegel, Justin Workman, D.J. Brelje, and Rob Kemensky, who are tasked with forging a cleaver using only the steel from meat hooks. After two rounds of slicing and dicing, two smiths head back to their home forges to create the Maguro Bocho, a massive tuna knife. The winner for the week is Doug Zegel.

The 9th episode, which landed this week, is titled ‘Teeth of the Tegha’, where the smiths, Aric Fontaine, Kevin Adams, Beau Geeson, and Starlin Moran are asked to create orging signature blades from a burned car. As the smiths race to salvage the best steel to make their blades, two of the contestants to re-create the Serrated Tegha Sword. The winner for week is Aric Fontaine. More on that later. Now, the series is geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Forged in Fire’ season 8 episode 10 is slated to premiere on February 24, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on the History Channel. New episodes will drop every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers

The 10th episode is titled ‘Headhunter’s Revenge’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by History: “Four bladesmiths are tasked with forging signature blades from a burned car; the smiths race to salvage the best steel to make their blades; two contestants are sent home to re-create the Headhunter’s Revenge.”

Where to Stream Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 10 Online?

‘Forged in Fire’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have a few options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, and Sling Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch seasons 3 to 6 of the show, and there is a good chance that seasons 7 and 8 will be added on the platform as well. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes. Certain seasons are also streaming on Netflix.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 9 Recap

