‘Forged in Fire’ dropped its eighth season on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Since its original premiere in 2015, the show has followed skilled bladesmiths as they create bladed weapons. Throughout its run, we have seen artists forging impeccable masterpieces as well as failing with disastrous results. The new season marks the return of J. Neilson, David Baker, Doug Marcaida, and Ben Abbott as the main judges.

However, Wil Willis has been replaced by Grady Powell as the new host. When season 8 debuted with its first episode, we met a fresh bunch of contestants who managed to awe us with their expertly carved, historically inspired, edged weapons. Now, the series is geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Forged in Fire’ season 8 episode 2 is slated to premiere on November 25, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on the History Channel. New episodes will drop every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is titled ‘The Deadly Vajra-Mushti’. The episode kicks off by welcoming four new smiths who need to forge a Canister Damascus from tubes. Following a couple of intense and fiercely competitive rounds, the final two blade-masters return to their home forges to re-create the deadly and unique Indian weapon: the Vajra-Mushti.

Where to Stream Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 2 Online?

‘Forged in Fire’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have a few options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, and Sling Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch seasons 3 to 6 of the show, and there is a good chance that seasons 7 and 8 will be added on the platform as well. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes. Certain seasons are also streaming on Netflix.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 1 Recap

The first episode is called ‘Veteran’s Knife Special’, created to salute our nation’s veterans. Four bladesmiths who are related to the Military participate in the series of weapon-forging tasks. The participants are Mike Rizzo, an Army veteran; Brandon Rader, another Army veteran; Chris Coe, whose father is a Vietnam War veteran); and Trish Arno; an Army veteran. They are assigned the grueling challenge of re-creating four unique blades — co-designed by distinguished vets, within a time span of three hours.

The Case American Heroes Knife Series includes Lamb Hunter, an SGM Kyle Lamb used in the Army; The Hambone, an SGT Clint Romesha used in the Army; The Skinner, designed by Kevin Holland and used both in the Navy and Army; and Recurve Utility, created by Harry Bologna and used in the Navy. Following the contest, the final winner is Mike Rizzo and he takes home the cash prize of $10,000 while being crowned as the champion for week one.

