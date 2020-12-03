Last week, in ‘Forged in Fire’ season 8’s 2nd episode, we had met four talented bladesmiths (Kyle Farace, Ben Allanson, Zach Tarbell, and A.J. Saracinello), trying to perfect the art of making a signature blade — using canister Damascus from round tubes. The final round tasks them with making the complicated Indian weapon, Vajra Mushti. The winner is Kyle, who takes home the cash prize of $10,000 while being crowned as the champion for week two.

The 3rd episode, which landed this week, is titled ‘The Legendary Sword of Saladin’, where four new bladesmiths need to carve the titular sword. More on that later. Now, the series is geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Forged in Fire’ season 8 episode 4 is slated to premiere on December 9, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on the History Channel. New episodes will drop every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 4 Spoilers

The 4th episode is titled ‘M1905 Springfield Bayonet’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by the History Channel: “Four smiths must rely on their math skills to determine the amount the steel needed to make their signatures blades. After a couple of calculating rounds, two smiths return home to build the intricate M1905 Springfield Bayonet.”

Where to Stream Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 4 Online?

‘Forged in Fire’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have a few options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, and Sling Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch seasons 3 to 6 of the show, and there is a good chance that seasons 7 and 8 will be added on the platform as well. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes. Certain seasons are also streaming on Netflix.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 3 Recap

The 3rd episode is called ‘The Legendary Sword of Saladin’. Saladin was the ruler of the medieval Islamic world. He had fought in the Crusades for the Holy Land of Jerusalem. One of the things that still continue to intrigue people about the warrior is his legendary sword – which sports the Damascus blade. The steel blade weighs six tons and measures 10 meters in length. And of course, recreating this weapon is not an easy feat! But episode 3 of ‘Forged in Fire’ revolves around this very blade!

We meet four new superbly talented bladesmiths who aim to prove their prowess before the panel of judges, J. Neilson, David Baker, Doug Marcaida, and Ben Abbott. They first require to create signature blades from either a large suspension cable or thin piano wire. Following two difficult rounds, the top two performers return to their home forge to replicate the legendary Sword of Saladin. So who is the final winner for week 3? Use one of our streaming options from the aforementioned list and find out for yourself!

