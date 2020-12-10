Last week, in ‘Forged in Fire’ season 8’s 3rd episode, we had met four talented bladesmiths (Walter Baranowski, Bryan Dana Custance, Paul DeStefano, and Evan Seahawk) as they try their best to make the signature blade — using suspension cable or piano wire. The final round tasks them with making the intricate Sword of Saladin. The winner is Walter, who takes home the cash prize of $10,000 while being crowned as the champion for week three.

The 4th episode, which landed this week, is titled ‘M1905 Springfield Bayonet’, where four new bladesmiths need to carve the titular weapon. More on that later. Now, the series is geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Forged in Fire’ season 8 episode 5 is slated to premiere on December 16, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on the History Channel. New episodes will drop every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode is titled ‘The Giant Sword of William Wallace’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by the History Channel: “Four bladesmiths are faced with a gigantic challenge, scaling down a nine-foot long dagger to exactly a fifth of its size.”

Where to Stream Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 5 Online?

‘Forged in Fire’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have a few options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, and Sling Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch seasons 3 to 6 of the show, and there is a good chance that seasons 7 and 8 will be added on the platform as well. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes. Certain seasons are also streaming on Netflix.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 4 Recap

The 4th episode is called ‘M1905 Springfield Bayonet’, which revolves around the 1905 bayonet, which was created for the U.S. M1903 Springfield rifle. In 1917, the name was altered to Model 1905, and then in 1925, it was changed to M1905. This 16-inch steel blade comes with a 4-inch handle, embedded with wooden or plastic grips.

In the episode, we meet a fresh batch of four new smiths, who are required to use their math skills to calculate the exact quantity of steel needed to create their signature blades. Following a couple of grueling rounds, two of the top-performing smiths go back home to build the intricate M1905 Springfield Bayonet. So, who won this week’s episode? Watch the episode on any of the platforms mentioned above and find out for yourself!

Read More: Where is Forged in Fire Filmed?