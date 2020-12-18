Last week, in ‘Forged in Fire’ season 8’s 4th episode, we had met four talented bladesmiths (Josh Wentz, Brad Ditty, Menno, and Will Morris) as they try their best to make the signature blade — where the blade is forged to shape, not ground. The final round tasks them with making the intricate M1905 Springfield bayonet. The winner is Josh who takes home the cash prize of $10,000 while being crowned as the champion for week 4.

The 5th episode, which landed this week, is titled ‘The Giant Sword of William Wallace’, where four new bladesmiths need to carve the titular weapon. More on that later. Now, the series is geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Forged in Fire’ season 8 episode 6 is slated to premiere on December 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on the History Channel. New episodes will drop every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 6 Spoilers

The 6th episode is titled ‘Forged in Fire Christmas’. Four bladesmiths are tasked with a Christmas-themed challenge. The first weapon they need to make is a signature blade, using steel from Santa’s sleigh. The final weapon is George Washington’s sword.

Where to Stream Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 6 Online?

‘Forged in Fire’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have a few options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, and Sling Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch seasons 3 to 6 of the show, and there is a good chance that seasons 7 and 8 will be added on the platform as well. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes. Certain seasons are also streaming on Netflix.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 5 Recap

The 5th episode is called ‘The Giant Sword of William Wallace’, an antique two-handed sword that was apparently owned by the Scottish knight William Wallace. He had led the resistance against the English occupation of Scotland during the era of the Wars of Scottish Independence. As per reports, William Wallace had used the sword at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297 and the Battle of Falkirk in 1298.

In the episode, we meet a fresh batch of four new smiths, who are required to use their skills to recreate this very sword. Four smiths, James Welker, Lyle Nordquist, Ben Burcher, and Paul Crosby are first asked to scale down a 9-foot long dagger to a 1/5 it’s size. Following a couple of grueling rounds, two of the top-performing smiths go back home to build the intricate William Wallace broadsword. So, who won this week’s episode? Watch the episode on any of the platforms mentioned above and find out for yourself!

