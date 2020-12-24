Last week, in ‘Forged in Fire’ season 8’s 5th episode, we had met four talented bladesmiths (James Welker, Lyle Nordquist, Ben Burcher, and Paul Crosby) as they try their best to make the signature blade — which involves scaling down 9-foot long dagger to a 1/5 its size. The final round tasks them with making the intricate William Wallace broadsword. The winner is James who takes home the cash prize of $10,000 while being crowned as the champion for week 5.

The 6th episode, which landed this week, is titled ‘Forged in Fire Christmas’, where four new bladesmiths need to partake in a Christmas-themed challenge. More on that later. Now, the series is geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Forged in Fire’ season 8 episode 7 is slated to premiere on December 30, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on the History Channel. New episodes will drop every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 7 Spoilers

The 7th episode is titled ‘Judges’ Home Forge Battle’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by History: “For the first time, Judges Ben Abbott, J. Neilson and David Baker are thrown into the fire for a grueling home forge battle against each other.”

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 6 Recap

The 6th episode is called ‘Forged in Fire Christmas’. In the episode, we meet a fresh batch of four new smiths, who are required to use their skills to recreate weapons while partaking in a series of festive challenges. They are first needed to create a weapon using the steel from Santa’s Sleigh. Following a couple of grueling rounds, two of the top-performing smiths go back home to build the intricate George Washington’s sword. So, who won this week’s episode? Watch the episode on any of the platforms mentioned above and find out for yourself!

