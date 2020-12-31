Last week, in ‘Forged in Fire’ season 8’s 6th episode, we had met four talented bladesmiths (Stryker Gooch, Pablo Martinez, Jaron Martindale, and Kodie Brewster) as they try their best to make the signature blade — using steel from Santa’s sleigh. The final round tasks them with making the intricate George Washington’s battle sword. The winner is Stryker who takes home the cash prize of $10,000 while being crowned as the champion for week 6.

The 7th episode, which landed this week, is titled Judges’ Home Forge Battle, where the judges get head to head in the most epic battle ever. More on that later. Now, the series is geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Forged in Fire’ season 8 episode 8 is slated to premiere on January 6, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on the History Channel. New episodes will drop every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 8 Spoilers

The 8th episode is titled ‘The Massive Maguro Bocho’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by History: “Four bladesmiths get cooking when they are tasked with forging a cleaver using only the steel from meat hooks. After two rounds of slicing and dicing, two smiths head back to their home forges to create the Maguro Bocho, a massive tuna knife.”

Where to Stream Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 8 Online?

‘Forged in Fire’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have a few options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, and Sling Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch seasons 3 to 6 of the show, and there is a good chance that seasons 7 and 8 will be added on the platform as well. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes. Certain seasons are also streaming on Netflix.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 7 Recap

The 7th episode is called ‘Judges’ Home Forge Battle’ and History has outlined the gist of the episode in its official description: “For the first time, Judges Ben Abbott, J. Neilson and David Baker are thrown into the fire for a grueling home forge battle against each other. Given two weeks, each judge will construct a blade, unlike anything they’ve made before, all while filming the process themselves. With bragging rights on the table, will the judges’ work hold up to their own critical eyes and survive testing or will a mistake get the best of them?”

