Last week, in ‘Forged in Fire’ season 8’s 7th episode, we had the chance to witness a home quarantine special filler. We have three of the judges confined to their homes and forging blades over a fortnight. They then test the blades on their own while filming the whole process on their cameras. Ben Abbott forges a replica Sutton Hoo pattern-welded sword, which had apparently belonged to King Raedwald. On the other hand, J. Neilson forges a competition chopper, using a combo of canister Damascus and sanmai techniques. Finally, David Baker creates a basket-hilted sword, while using a historical recreation 12-piece decorated basket, coupled with a Damascus blade. J.’s wife Beckie is seen complaining about the absence of camera crews.

The 8th episode, which landed this week, is titled ‘The Massive Maguro Bocho’, where the smiths need to create a cleaver by using steel from meat hooks. More on that later. Now, the series is geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Forged in Fire’ season 8 episode 9 is slated to premiere on January 13, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on the History Channel. New episodes will drop every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 9 Spoilers

The 9th episode is titled ‘Teeth of the Tegha’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by History: “Four bladesmiths are tasked with forging signature blades from a burned car; the smiths race to salvage the best steel to make their blades; two contestants are sent home to re-create the Serrated Tegha Sword.”

Where to Stream Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 9 Online?

‘Forged in Fire’ is on the History Channel, so the easiest way to see it is with a cable connection. With the help of an existing subscription, you can also head to the History Channel site, and stream the episodes. Cord cutters have a few options available like Directv, Fubo Tv, and Sling Tv, to live-stream the latest episodes.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch seasons 3 to 6 of the show, and there is a good chance that seasons 7 and 8 will be added on the platform as well. Amazon Prime users can always buy and stream the show’s episodes. Certain seasons are also streaming on Netflix.

Forged in Fire Season 8 Episode 8 Recap

The 8th episode is called ‘The Massive Maguro Bocho’ and History has outlined the gist of the episode in its official description: “Four bladesmiths get cooking when they are tasked with forging a cleaver using only the steel from meat hooks. After two rounds of slicing and dicing, two smiths head back to their home forges to create the Maguro Bocho, a massive tuna knife.”

