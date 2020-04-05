Bringing new life to the Chinese Zodiac animals, ‘Fruits Basket’ is now known to be one of the cutest anime shows of the shoujo genre. It started off almost two decades ago and left fans with somewhat of a bittersweet feeling. The first season of the original ‘Fruits Basket’ series premiered on July 5, 2001, and with a total of 26 episodes, it finished airing on December 27, 2001. Since then, the anime is known to be one of the Shoujo series of all time.

On April 6, 2019, TMS Entertainment Studio released a whole new reboot of the series which finished airing on September 21, 2019. So if, like us, you’ve been eagerly anticipating the second season of ‘Fruits Basket’, here’s everything you need to know about the streaming details and release date of its first episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to release on April 6, 2020, at 12:30 pm ET in the US (and on April 7 at 1:30 am JST in Japan)

OMG! The opening and ending themes for Fruits Basket Season 2 just got announced! 🥰🌸 OP: "Prism" by AmPm ft. Miyuna

ED: "ad meliora" by THE CHARM PARK Learn more about the artists 👉 https://t.co/eMjAbxfa7A pic.twitter.com/A3LCp3FNmS — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 27, 2020

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 1 English Dub Online?

The English Dub of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 1 is available on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. The second season of the anime will be available on Funimation on April 7 at 1:30 a.m in Japan. To know more about its local broadcast details refer to the tweet below:

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

The creator of the original ‘Fruits Basket’ manga, Natsuki Takaya, who also serves as the executive supervisor on the staff at TMS Entertainment, earlier said that she wanted the Studio to stay loyal to the original storyline of the manga, but at the same time, she also expected them to add a whole new layer of drama to move the audience. She explained that she wasn’t in the best health when she first wrote the manga so its art is a little shaky and is also outdated. So she expects the Studio to further refine the art style as well.

If we look at the first season of the anime, it stays true to the basic premise of the original but there are several original scenes and plot points added everywhere. The 2001 anime strayed away from the manga and its entire storyline was later directed towards Akito Sohma having a terminal illness. This will probably not be a part of the second season of the reboot as it was never covered in the original manga. Somewhere around Chapter 97, there’s a major twist surrounding Akito’s character and it seems very likely that it will be a part of season 2.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Trailer

Yoshihide Ibata is again directing the second season and TMS Entertainment Studio is animating it. Taku Kishimoto is responsible for penning down its script and Masaru Shindō, who is also known for his work in ‘Ergo Proxy’ and ‘Food Wars’, is designing the characters. Here’s the official trailer for the second season of ‘Fruits Basket’:

Read More: Best Tsundere Anime Characters