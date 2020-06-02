At first glance, ‘Fruits Basket’ may seem like any other Shoujo anime that sprinkles a little bit of fantasy to its storyline. But the more you stick to it, the more you realize that its elements of fantasy have little to no significance with its overarching plot. What truly drives its narrative is its deep and extremely grounded characters. With its second season, this reboot of the anime has further cemented its hold as one of the best Shoujo and it’s just getting better. The ones who have been following it all this while would want to know when its next episode is coming out. Well, here are all the details regarding its release date and streaming availability.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 10 is scheduled to release on June 8, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on June 8 at 1:30 am JST in Japan). A piece of good news for fans of the show is that even its English dub, which was previously delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is now scheduled to continue on May 18, 2020. Funimation also confirmed this news on twitter. Check it out below:

Mark your calendars. Set your phone alarms. Tell all your friends. The Fruits Basket dub is back! 🌸 Episode 4 is coming Monday, May 18! Learn more: https://t.co/QsQiBTBjHy pic.twitter.com/3ydwbguUHa — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 16, 2020

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 10 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the 9th episode, the tension between the Sohmas grows even further after Akito’s arrival and Kyo even worries about Tohru. In the meantime, Tohru has no clue about what’s going on and only hopes that Kyo stays happy with Akito and the rest of the family. When Kyo meets Akito for the first time, she completely underestimates him and tells him that he’ll never be able to beat Yuki. Akito even reminds him of a bet they had earlier made—If Kyo loses, he’ll be locked up forever but if he wins against Yuki, he’ll get to be a zodiac. She even gets inside his head and tries to convince him that his existence is simply worthless. But all of these confrontations with Akito only bring him closer to Tohru and make him realize how much he likes her.

Since the 9th episode was primarily about Kyo and his feuds with Akito, we’ll certainly get to see a lot more of all the other characters in the upcoming episode. In the episodes that follow, Kyo will not only learn to embrace his time with Tohru but will also try his best to believe in himself. Akito has her way with getting in his head, and every time they talk, she convinces him that no one can ever love him. But by the end of this season, we can certainly expect Tohru to have an opposite impact on him. She’ll make him believe that he, too, can be loved and cared for.

