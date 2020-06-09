‘Fruits Basket’ season 2, so far, has been a very satisfying addition to the series. Although its storyline seems to be a bit directionless, it has been making good use of its characters to drive its narrative. Speaking of the characters, if, like me, you’re looking forward to the future developments of Tohru and Kyo’s characterization, and you’re wondering how Akito will impact their relationship, make sure that you don’t miss out on the next episode. And to do that, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 15, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on June 15 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 11 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

In the 11th episode, Akito finally meets Tohru and tries to control her like she controls all the other Sohmas. At first, she tries to act all good around her but then she confronts her by telling her that Kyo will eventually be imprisoned once she’s gone and there’s nothing she’ll be able to do it. Once she’s gone, even the other Sohmas won’t be able to live for too long. She also reveals it to Tohru that she is the leader of the zodiacs and that’s why no one ever dares to defy her word. From this point on, ‘Fruits Basket’ could head in two different directions where one would either show how Tohru will purposefully choose to stay with the Sohmas even after graduating just to ensure they are safe. Or she’ll directly confront Akito to finally end her hold on the Sohmas.

From what we know about Tohru so far, she clearly does not have what it takes to directly confront someone like Akito. But she could still stick around with Kyo for a longer time to help him face Akito and her corrupt rule over his family. Tohru has already gone through a catharsis in this season and he’s not the same as he used to be. He now believes in standing his ground and is also a lot more expressive than he used to be. If he keeps making progress this way, he’ll eventually be able to stand up against Akito as well and not fall for her cunning traps.

