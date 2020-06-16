With season 2, ‘Fruits Basket’ has been holding its stance as one of the best shoujo anime of our time. I won’t lie. When this season first kicked off, I was a little apprehensive about its direction. But now, what seems to be midway through its runtime, ‘Fruits Basket’ is heading in a very intriguing direction and rest everything is as great as it has always been. So if you were initially turned off by this season, now would be a good time to pick it up again. For those who have been following this season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 22, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on June 22 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 12 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

After her last previous encounter with Akito, Tohru shows signs of desperation in the 11th episode. She is now determined to do everything to save Kyo from the fate that awaits him. On her pursuit to find a way to save from getting confined, she asks others about ways through which she can break the curse. But unfortunately for her, if there was a clear cut way to break the curse, the Sohmas would have already gotten rid of it. Throughout the episode, Tohru reminisces her past memories and realizes that she really loves Kyo. There is one scene where she even bursts out crying and keeps telling him that she loves him. While she’s at it, Kyo, who has become quite stoic by now and has accepted his fate, just hugs her and tries to calm her down.

In the next episode of this season, Tohru might again try and find a way to save Kyo and all other zodiacs of the Sohma family. But for obvious reasons, she won’t be able to find a solution so soon. From the looks of it, in the upcoming episodes, Tohru will have to confront Akito in one way or the other. There’s no other way around this dilemma. Tohru isn’t the kind of person who would go around picking up fights with someone, especially not with someone as dominant as Akito. But she could still stay by Kyo’s side and give him the strength to overcome all odds. This way, he might even be able to prove Akito wrong and win her challenge.

Read More on Anime Preview: Princess Connect! Re:Dive Episode 12