It’s good to see how ‘Fruits Basket’, time and again, takes a break from its intense primary narrative and sheds some light on other secondary protagonists as well. The 12th installment of this season does the same by only highlighting the complex relationship between Mayuko and Hatori. But as intriguing as this narrative may seem, we can’t help but wonder what the future holds for Tohru and Kyo. So, if like us, you’re really looking forward to the next episode of this season, here’s everything you need to about the release date and streaming details of the 13th episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 13 is scheduled to release on June 29, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on June 29 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 13 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers

Instead of making more revelations about Tohru and her recent issues with Akito, Episode 12 puts these primary plot points on the backseat and focuses more on the relationship between Mayuko and Hatori. Years have now gone by since the two first met each other and Mayuko now very well knows about Hatori’s fiance. She still looks forward to seeing him every time he shows up at her store but he’s clearly not the same anymore. The episode shows how although nothing much has changed in Mayuko’s life, everything in Hatori’s life has become worse. Who was once a happy, charming man now struggles to keep up with Mayuko’s cheerful demeanor. Mayuko breaks down when she realizes how happiness has left Hatori’s life. But maybe in the future, she’ll be the one helping him recover from all the trauma he has been through.

Since the 12th episode was all about Mayuko, the next episode in line will drift back to Tohru’s side of the story. Tohru now knows what the future holds for the Sohmas and she’s deeply worried about Kyo. As previously revealed this season, Kyo will be kept in confinement after high school unless he manages to win Akito’s challenge. At this point, he may not be physically ready for the challenge, but Tohru can mentally prepare him to get where he wants to be. It is also possible that Tohru will go out of her way to find a way to save Kyo from his fate. While she’s at it, Akito will continue plotting against her and there’s probably nothing no one else will be able to do about it.

