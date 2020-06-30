‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 has been an emotional roller coaster lately. Its brief spells of uplifting slice-of-life moments are often backed up with major reality checks that send Tohru on a downward spiral all over again. But it’s this realistic depiction of the anime that makes it worth your time. Now that school has re-opened, Season 2 has seemingly started a whole new arc which will not only reveal more about the manipulative plotting of Akito but will also highlight all the emotional baggage that our beloved characters carry with them. So if you’re eagerly waiting for what lies ahead, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 14 is scheduled to release on July 6, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on June 6 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 14 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers

In the 13th episode, ‘Fruits Basket’ goes back to its old light-hearted themes and takes a break from all the serious sub-plots that it previously depicted. Tohru’s summer break started off on an optimistic note, but it did end too well. So it’s good that the break has finally ended. With the start of a new year at school, everything seems to be better than before and the Student Council is wilder than it has ever been. There’s also a whole new member in the school council who brings in some comic relief to the overarching story. From the looks of it, the next episode will again grapple with these less poignant themes and might just give us a glimpse of what Akito is up to. But probably, there won’t be anything more than that.

When this season of the anime had first introduced all the new members of the Student Council in its first and second episodes, there was a lot of buzz around them. So it is possible that the upcoming episodes will primarily focus on the hilarious snags of the council itself. In the meantime, for once, it seems like Tohru and Kyo have completely forgotten about Akito’s confrontations. This can either be good as it allows them to get close to one another or it could be the complete opposite as, in some ways, it decreased Kyo’s chances of winning the challenge. So in the long run, the developments between Kyo and Tohru could be major determinants of what the future holds for the couple. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

