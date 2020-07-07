In the world of anime, fantasy and slice-of-life are two genres that are often intermingled. ‘Fruits Basket’ does the same. But the kind of forte that it brings to the table with the realism of its characters is simply incomparable. Even with fantasy at its fore, the anime weaves out an almost perfect coming-of-age tale that almost anyone can relate to. The second installment of ‘Fruits Basket’ has now come a long way from where it started. While it still leaves you with a tear or two at the end of each episode, it balances these out with some pleasant moments between Tohru and Kyo. So if, like us, you’re already hyped up for its next episode, read on further to know everything about its release date and streaming availability.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 15 is scheduled to release on July 13, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 15 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

A lot has happened in the second season so far. What started off as Kyo’s journey towards improving himself has now turned into some toxic rivalry between him and Akito. The season initially highlighted Tohru’s daily teenage snags. Although quite grateful for everything that she has so far, Tohru worries about her future. Moreover, she also wonders what the Sohmas will do without her. At first, this plot point seems trivial as Tohru has a habit of over-thinking about everything. But at this point in the season, Tohru’s concerns about the future actually make sense considering how Kyo will eventually not get to live like the other zodiac animals.

Along with that, the season also sticks to its light-hearted themes surrounding family and friendship. There was an entire arc that took a step back from all of its dark plot points that were introduced after Akito’s arrival. This arc solely focused on the summer break that gave Tohru and Kyo the opportunity to open up to one another. However, as a result of this, Tohru is now even more concerned about Kyo’s future and his challenge with Akito. So when it comes to the two main characters of the series, there can be a lot of possible developments between them. The future of their relationships not only depends on the result of Kyo’s challenge but also on Akito’s final decision. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if there’s hope for the couple or not.

