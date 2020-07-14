Everyone who has read the original manga will have a fair bit of an idea about everything that lies ahead in this season. Even so, time and again, ‘Fruits Basket’ subtly strays away from the content of the original source and only makes the overarching plot better. If, like me, you really look forward to all the potential developments between Tohru and Kyo, and all the other Zodiacs in this season, make sure that you don’t miss out on even one episode. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of the next episode of ‘Fruits Basket.’

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 16 is scheduled to release on July 20, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 16 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

The second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ first reinstated its characters by portraying them in their regular school setup. While Kyo seems to be on the right path to open himself up, Tohru struggles to understand what she’ll do after school. She already lost her family once in the past but now she feels afraid of losing the Sohmas as well. At the same time, she also realizes that she’s the glue holding all of them together. And because of that, there’s no way they’ll be able to live in peace once she’s gone. Further cementing this belief, Akito comes to the fore and tells Tohru about everything that she has planned for the Sohmas. When Tohru realizes that Kyo’s future rests in Akito’s hands, she even tries to desperately do something about it.

However, since she wasn’t a part of the family all this while, there’s nothing she can do about it. An entire arc of the season also focuses on the summer break of their school where Tohru and Kyo get closer to each other and for once, Tohru even opens up about her mother. Although getting closer brings out a better side of Kyo, it simply makes it harder for Tohru to accept the future that Akito has planned for him. In the present arc, the summer break has ended and for a while, it seems like their lives are back to normal. But in the episodes that lie ahead, Tohru and Kyo, along with all the other Sohmas, will face many more adversaries because of Akito’s arrival. Moreover, Tohru is also running out of time. She needs to find a way to somehow save Kyo or Kyo must learn to confront Akito’s and defy her decision.

