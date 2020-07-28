‘Fruits Basket’ has come a long way from where it first began. Its characters have a lot more depth and its storyline is more poignant than ever. Even its sub-plots, which previously seemed directionless, now have a lot more relevance in the overarching premise. So with so much going on, you certainly do not want to miss out on what lies ahead in this season. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 18 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 18 is scheduled to release on August 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 18 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

The second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ starts off with just another year at Tohru’s high school. While Tohru carries several responsibilities on her shoulders, Kyo goes through a major catharsis and starts seeing the world a little differently. Along with this, the anime also gives us a glimpse of the new exuberant members of the Student’s Council. Soon after this, the summer break ensues and Tohru and her friends set out on a little adventure. During this summer getaway, Tohru learns to confront her past and speaks up about it. Kyo opens up about his own tragic past and by doing this he not only liberates himself but also allows Tohru to feel vulnerable. As a result of these intimate moments between the two, they get closer to one another and Tohru feels more attached to him than ever.

The next arc of the season introduces Akito, the leader of the Sohmas, who relentlessly tortures them and tries to dominate them. Akito purposefully gets in touch with Tohru as well and warns her to stay out of her way. She also reveals it to her that Kyo is doomed and there’s nothing she can do about it. This revelation really breaks Tohru’s heart as she was starting to fall for him. So she desperately tries to find a way to save Kyo from Akito’s sinister plans. But if saving Kyo was so easy, the other Sohmas would have found a viable solution already. Ultimately, it’ll come down to Kyo to find a way to get rid of Akito and pursue his relationship with Tohru. And as for Tohru, she’ll have to support him and give him strength while he’s on the pursuit of proving himself.

Read More on Anime Preview: The God of High School Episode 5