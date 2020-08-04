There are moments when ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 leaves you all teary-eyed and then there are other moments when it fills your heart with joy. Although it is still finding its feet, the second season is already starting to seem better than its predecessors. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, check it out right away. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 19 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 19 is scheduled to release on August 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 19 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

In the beginning, ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 depicts another year at Tohru’s high school. Tohru takes on several responsibilities, among which, taking care of the Sohmas happens to be one. Along with that, she also looks out for Kyo in school and forgets about taking care of herself. As a result, because of how everyone depends on her, she starts frantically worrying about everything that could go wrong if she leaves for a different city after school. But as always, the Sohmas sense that she’s worried about something and assure her that they’ll all figure out everything together. Soon after this, the summer vacation begins and Tohru and the crew make big plans of making the best out of their break.

While they are at it, Tohru and Kyo get the opportunity to open up to one another. One day, Kyo realizes that the only reason why she doesn’t talk about her mothers and her past is that she’s afraid that others will judge her. So just to make her feel better, he opens up about his past and makes her realize that no one’s really judging her. Tohru takes this well and they get closer than they’ve ever been.

Dark times begin when the summer break ends and Akito returns home. She learns about Tohru and cleverly sets out to confront her by telling her about the tragic future that awaits Kyo. Being the sensitive girl that she is, Tohru finds it hard to accept that Kyo’s future is uncertain and fears losing him. And so, she tries to free him from Akito and her wrath. However, she soon realizes that if doing so was easy, Kyo would have done it already. Ultimately, Tohru realizes that she’ll have to accept things as they are and only wait for what the future holds for her relationship with Kyo.

