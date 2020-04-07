The second season of the ‘Fruits Basket’ reboot, which is also a very faithful translation of the original manga, is finally here. Its first episode plays a key role in reinstating all the old characters of the series and also in introducing the two problem children—Kakeru and Machi. With the promise of a whole lot of chaos with these characters and of course, some extremely moving moments, Season 2 is off for a great start. If, like us, you’re eagerly waiting for the next episode of this season, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled to release on April 13, 2020, at 11 am PT in the US (and on April 14 at 1:30 am JST in Japan)

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 2 English Dub Online?

The English Sub version of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 is available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Motoko Minagawa watches Yuki from a distance and as always, admires him. She wonders how everything has changed and his bond with Tohru has completely altered everything that she knew about him. In the meantime, Tohru looks back at everything that has happened so far after she moved in with the Somas. She has been with them for almost a year now and she wishes to find a cure for their curse by learning more about it. Following this, Tohru, Shigure, and Yuki talk about the summer break when Yuki decides to leave for school because of his students’ council responsibilities.

As soon as he enters the meeting room, he finds it littered with bits and pieces of paper and wonders what’s going on. He then meets Machi and Manabe, the new members of the council, who, to his dismay, turn out to be a little handful. While leaving, Manabe also comments on his feminine features and as soon as he realizes that he’s being insulted, he brashly brushes off Manabe’s arm. Meanwhile, Motoko thinks about the time when she first met Yuki and fell in love with him.

With one of her friends, Rika Aida, she decides to break into the meeting room of the students’ council, but to her surprise, she finds Yuki sitting there all by himself. They soon start talking and Yuki even compliments her. Although she likes how he expressing what he feels for her, she wonders how much he has changed since the past one year. She even tells him that he has changed a lot and the two of them share a warm conversation. In the final moments of the episode, Yuki and Tohru wash dishes at the Somas residence and talk all about their day.

Now that the first episode has already established Kakeru and Machi’s role, we’ll get to see a lot more of them in all the future student council activities. After his comment on Yuki’s appearance, Kakeru already seems to be quite a problematic character, so it’s certainly not going to be easy for Yuki to deal with them.

Apart from the two new members, it seems like season 2 had a very strange start with having our main quartet playing a very secondary role in its storyline. Since Motoko’s character has been so heavily emphasized from the first episode itself, it is a possibility that she’ll play a key role in context with the overarching story of this season. But now that her character’s introduction is out of the way, we’ll probably get to see more on the dynamics of our main quartet in the next episode.

