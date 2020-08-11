Dramatically intense, structurally focused, and heavily character-driven, the recent episodes of Fruits Basket Season 2 have been some of the best offerings of this season. They are not only poignant but also exude a whole lost of optimism that leaves you with a warm fuzzy feeling after each episode. So if you have been following ‘Fruits Basket’ all this while, make sure that you don’t miss out on what this season has for you in the next few episodes. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 20 is scheduled to release on August 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 20 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

The second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ marks the beginning of another year at high school for Tohru and the crew. In its first few episodes, the season shows that everything is at peace at the Sohma household but Tohru is still struggling because of her tendency to overthink every situation. As a result, Tohru frantically worries about her graduation and its impact on her relationship with Sohmas. She realizes that after spending so much time together, they are all co-dependent on one another. Due to which, her departure from him could have a negative effect on them. But, as always, the Sohmas identify what’s going on with her and help her understand that they’ll all eventually adapt to everything that lies ahead.

With what follows, the summer break arrives and Tohru and the crew head out on a memorable vacation. Everything seems to be going just fine until Tohru is accused of not being too open about her feelings. Kyo notices that something is wrong and talks to Tohru about it. Just to make her feel more comfortable, he starts opening up about his past and in turn, allows her to open up about her family as well. For the first time, she lets go of some baggage and tells him all about her mother. As a result of this brief yet intimate encounter between them, the couple gets closer than ever and Tohru finds herself feeling extremely attached to Kyo.

Unfortunately, soon after this, tragedy strikes again when Akito pays the Sohmas a visit. She confronts Tohru and even reveals it to her that she has something very sinister planned up for Kyo. Tohru helplessly finds a way to save Kyo from Akito but fails to find nothing. In the end, it looks like only Kyo will be able to save himself.

