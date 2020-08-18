‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 is a very satisfying continuation to its predecessor. There are moments in this season that are straight out of the original manga and then there are also some original moments that add more heft to its poignant drama and mystery sub-plots. While the individual character arcs are quite intriguing, even the overarching premise has a well-defined structure to it and remains focused on what it intends to portray in the upcoming episodes. Speaking of which, if you’re looking forward to its next episode, read on further to know everything about its release date and streaming availability.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 21 is scheduled to release on August 24, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 21 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

The second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ has a fairly pleasant start where the Sohmas very well accept Tohru as family. In the meantime, Tohru, too, starts settling in into her home, though she still overthinks a bit too much. As a new year at school kicks off, Tohru and Kyo seem closer than ever and it also seems like Kyo has gone through a major catharsis after the events of the previous season. While all this is going on, Tohru starts overthinking about everything that will happen once she graduates from school. She frantically worries about how her graduation, and even her departure from the Sohma home, will affect her and the boys. Her abandonment issues resurface and she gets really worried for a bit. But as always, the Sohmas comfort her and help her realize that they will eventually figure things out like they always do.

With what follows, the summer break arrives and Sohma and her crew set out on a tiny vacation. Although the vacation turns out to be better than they had expected, Tohru is tested when she is confronted to face her past. Kyo senses that she isn’t doing too well and prompts her to open up about her mother by opening up about his own relationship with his family. By doing this, he not only allows himself to get close to her, but also allows her to feel vulnerable around him. As a result of this, the two get even closer. But then, Akito returns and joins the roster, marking the inception of a darker arc of the anime’s storyline. Akito reveals it to Tohru that she has some sinister plans for Kyo and his future is completely dependent on what she wants to do with him. Tohru does not take this too well and tries to find a way to help Kyo out. Little does she realize that facing Akito won’t be as easy as she thinks it is.

