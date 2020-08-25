With more than 20 episodes in, ‘Fruits Basket’ continues its saga of relatable and poignant characters. There are moments when the anime seems to drift away from its source but it still never disappoints. Although it is still finding its feet, season 2 is slowly turning out to be even better than its predecessor. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 22 is scheduled to release on August 31, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 22 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

The second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ marks the beginning of a whole new year at school for Tohru and the crew. While everything at school seems to be just fine, Tohru frantically worries about the future. Lost in her troubling thoughts, she fears abandonment all over again when she thinks about leaving the Sohma home for college. She realizes that she and the Sohmas have now become extremely co-dependent and it won’t be easy for either of them to adapt if she leaves for college. But, as always, the Sohmas are able to sense that something is wrong with her and they help her realize that they will all eventually adapt to change. With what follows, the summer break arrives and Tohru heads on a vacation with everyone. While she’s at it, something triggers her and she starts feeling that she needs to open up more about her mother.

Kyo senses that she’s not being herself and decides to talk to her. He soon realizes that she’s behaving this way because she’s too afraid of opening up about her past but still wants to. So just to make her feel comfortable, Kyo tells her about his own past. Within no time, Tohru, too, starts telling him about her mother, and this brief encounter at the summer camp brings them a lot closer. However, tragedy strikes back when Akito returns to the Sohma home. She reveals it to Tohru that a very dark future awaits Kyo and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Desperate to help him, Tohru tries to find a way to relieve him from the wrath of Akito, but hopelessly fails to do so. As a result, it ultimately comes down to Kyo to prove that he has a lot more within him than Akito knows.

