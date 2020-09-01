The second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ might have been a little slow during its initial episodes, but it did eventually find its find and even surpassed its predecessors in terms of quality. For those who are not well-versed with the manga, the whole season might have been an emotional roller coaster. But even for the ones who have read the source material, season 2 not only turned out to be a great adaptation but also added a few intriguing plot points of its own. So if you’re still a little reluctant about watching this season, you should jump on it right away. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 23 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 23 is scheduled to release on September 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 23 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

The second season of ‘Fruits Basket’ begins with a whole new academic year at Tohru’s school. Kyo seems to have gone through a significant catharsis and faces some new challenges while dealing with the members of the Students’ Council. In the meantime, Tohru frantically worries about how everything will turn out to be after she leaves her new home for college. After suffering from some serious abandonment issues previously, she worries that she has now become extremely dependant on the Sohmas and they also feel the same about her. So her departure from their lives will only make things worse for both. The Sohmas somehow figure out that she has been overthinking all this while and so they try to comfort her by reminding her that it’s all going to be just fine.

Soon after this, the season drifts to a whole new arc where the summer break ensues. Everything seems just fine until Tohru gets confronted again for not being too open about her past. As much as she tries to hide what she truly feels, Kyo identifies that something is bothering her. Due to this, he corners her and tries to know what going on. Although a little reluctant about it, Tohru opens up about her mother but isn’t able to. To make her feel comfortable, Kyo opens up about his own past and by doing this, he also allows her to feel vulnerable. With this, she finally addresses her relationship with her mother. Following the camp, Tohru and Kyo get closer to one another but their life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. The infamous Akito shows up and this time around, she is not only determined to make Tohru’s life hell but also wants to eradicate Kyo from her life.

