In its entirety, ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 thrived with its well-written characters, their interactions, and their actions. As simple of an approach as that may sound, it perfectly comes in tandem with what the anime intends to achieve—connect with its viewers. Despite having a fantastical feel to it, ‘Fruits Basket’ focuses more on being grounded to reality. It does so by sporadically dividing its runtime into several different character arcs. Unfortunately, yet another season of ‘Fruits Basket’ is now coming to an end. So brace yourself, as the last two episodes of this season hold a lot more revelations and many more heart-rending moments.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 24 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 24 is scheduled to release on September 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 24 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

The second season ‘Fruits Basket’ begins with another year at school for Tohru and the crew. On Kyo’s side, everything seems just fine. He isn’t the person he used to be and also finds makes new friends when a whole new bunch of students join the Students’ Council. In the meantime, Tohru starts overthinking again. She worries what’ll happen if she moves out of the Sohma home after graduating. As a result, her childhood abandonment issues begin to resurface and she fears that she might now be a bit too dependant on the Sohmas. While she struggles to keep it together, the Sohmas, as always, realize what on her mind. To help her feel better, they try to convince her that things will eventually settle down for all of them like they always have.

The next arc of the episode revolves around the summer break adventures of the crew. It all starts off well, but Tohru’s insecurities are triggered when she is told that she needs to open up about her past. As much as she tries to hide these insecurities, Kyo figures out that something is wrong with her. After questioning her about it, he realizes that he must tell her a bit about his own past just to make her feel a bit more comfortable. As he had anticipated, it works and Tohru starts telling him all about her mother. This timely encounter between the two not only helps them know each other better but further strengthens their bond.

Tragedy strikes when Akito returns. This time determined to teach Tohru a lesson, she reveals her future plans for imprisoning Kyo forever. Upon hearing this, Tohru tries her best to find a way to save Kyo from Akito’s wrath, but only time will tell if she has what it takes to do that or not.

