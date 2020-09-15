The first season of the “new” ‘Fruits Basket’ is indeed much better than the original. Undoubtedly, it set the bar quite high for the future installments of the series. But season 2 goes above and beyond what you expect from the anime. It is, for the most part, even better than the source. What specifically makes it a notch better than other existing parts of the series is its well-defined overarching plot. Each episode brings subtle yet significant developments to this underlying premise and before you know it, you’re feeling every bit of the emotional roller coaster the characters are going through. The season is now about to end and you certainly don’t want to miss out on its finale. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 25 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 Episode 25 is scheduled to release on September 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 25 English Dub Online?

The English Dubbed and Subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Season 2 are available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. Season 1 can be seen on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 2 Spoilers

Season 2 of ‘Fruits Basket’ marks the inception of a whole new year at school. It’s been a year since Tohru moved in with the Sohmas and her relationship with them is stronger than ever. Along with that, she’s also quite well-versed with the ancestral history now. Not to mention, she empathizes with them, takes their problems seriously, and tries her best to help them out. At school, everything seems just fine. However, at the Sohma household, things take a bit of a dark turn. While Tohru struggles to deal with her feelings of abandonment, she also learns some secrets about the Sohma lineage.

Midway through its runtime, the season centers around Tohru’s summer break. She and the crew initially seem hyped up about their plans. Kyo and Yuki and a few other acquaintances join them on their summer break. But what starts as an easy-going summer soon turns into a vacation full of hardships for Tohru. She is confronted for not being too open about her relationship with her mother. As a result, even her close relationship with the Sohmas is questioned. Kyo easily identifies that she isn’t doing too well. So to help her out, he corners her and starts opening up about his own past. By doing this, he not only gets close to her, but also allows her to feel vulnerable. Tohru then starts opening up about her mother and the rest of the vacation goes pretty smoothly.

Things begin to go downslope again when Akito returns. With the Eternal Banquet right around the corner, the threat of the leading family member looms over the Sohmas. Furthermore, Tohru discovers that Akito has some sinister plans for Kyo. A lot is about to go down and Tohru must act quit.

Read More: Best Romantic Comedy Anime